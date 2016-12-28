‘World Of Warcraft’ Timewalking Takes Players Back To Outland Dungeons, Mount And Pet Sale Almost Over

Until January 3, adventures and heroes in World of Warcraft can enjoy the latest Timewalking event or pick up a new companion at a discount. This week, players that are level 71 and higher can queue for dungeons from The Burning Crusade and earn rewards for their natural level. Additionally, a pet and mount sale currently underway for the holiday season also lasting until the same date.

This week’s Timewalking event gives players a chance to run old dungeons from The Burning Crusade while earning items for their real level according to the official site. As with all Timewalking events, players can pick up the weekly quest to earn a cache, Artifact Power, and a Seal of Broken Fate. Players will have to complete five Timewalking dungeons to complete the quest, in this case “A Burning Path Through Time” quest, to receive their rewards.

“Timewalking dungeons also have a chance to drop items that usually drop when you run them on Heroic, and you’ll earn reputation with a faction that is interested in the dungeon. For example, when you Timewalk through The Slave Pens, you’ll earn rep with Cenarion Expedition, which could lead to a sweet Cenarion War Hippogryph mount for you.”

Each Timewalking dungeon will also provide players with a number of Timewarped Badges which can be used to purchase items themed around the current expansion being highlighted during the event. Since this event focuses on The Burning Crusade, players can find Cupri in Shattrath City to spend their Timewarped Badges.

Like with all Timewalking vendors, Cupri sells a plethora of blue-quality gear pieces, Timeworn heirloom items, and commendations for the factions featured in her expansion. Items unique to Cupri and this Timewalking event include the Reins of the Eclipse Dragonhawk flying mount for 5,000 Timewarped Badges, the Ever-Shifting Mirror toy, and the Mark of the Ashtongue toy. The toys cost 500 and 1,250 Timewarped Badges respectively.

Although the holiday season is nearly over, the Feast of Winter Veil even is still ongoing giving World of Warcraft heroes a chance to pick up their Endothermic Blaster, complete holiday achievements, or collect Merry Supplies to buy Savage Gifts. Each Savage Gift has a chance to contain the Minion of Grumpus yeti mount unique to the event.

The holiday festivities do not stop in-game either. A number of World of Warcraft pets and mounts available in the Battle.net store are currently on sale for season. Select pets that are normally $10 currently cost only $5 and a number of mounts that are usually $25 are now $12.50. The 50 percent off sale extends to a specific set of pets and mounts that are listed on the official website. For instance, the new Mischief pet is not on sale but all other pets are discounted. All currently available mounts are discounted, and the two bundles with pets and mounts are also on sale. The two bundles include the Alterac Brew Pup and Enchanted Fey Dragon bundle and the Grinning Reaver and Argi bundle on sale at $17.50 each.

In addition to the current weekly event and ongoing Battle.net sale, World of Warcraft players will soon get their hands on the upcoming 7.1.5 patch. The 7.1.5 update is scheduled to unlock Mists of Pandaria Timewalking, introduce more micro holidays, feature a number of class changes, and more according to the patch notes on WoWhead. Patch 7.1.5 is following the 7.1 update to the MMORPG that reinvented Karazhan as a mythic five-player dungeon, opened up new World Quests, and continued the story in Suramar. As the Inquisitr reported, the Trail of Valor raid also unlocked as part of that World of Warcraft update.

