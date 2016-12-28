Gwen Stefani Is Not Pregnant, No Blake Shelton Baby On The Way [Debunked]

Gwen Stefani is not having a baby.

On the cover of the latest issue of Life & Stye magazine, a headline reads, “They’re Having A Baby,” and above the announcement, a photo of a smiling Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is seen. However, as Gossip Cop has since revealed, Gwen Stefani is not currently pregnant with her fourth child.

“It’s a girl!” the incorrect insider revealed, via a report by Gossip Cop on December 28.

Another headline further proclaimed, “The Wedding Is Off — But There’s A Baby On The Way!”

According to the fake source, Gwen Shelton and Blake Stefani “have happy family news to share,” but further in the article, the outlet seemingly changes its pregnancy story and reveals that Gwen Stefani is not yet pregnant. Instead, the source revealed, she is simply talking with Blake Shelton about using a surrogate or adopting a child if she is unable to get pregnant through in-vitro fertilization first.

The insider further claimed that as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton allegedly weigh their options for a possible baby, they’ve decided to “call off” their never-confirmed wedding plans. As the source told readers, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are concentrating “on having a baby.”

“[Gwen Stefani] knows that, with her age, time is ticking and a baby should come first — they can marry whenever. Blake agrees,” the alleged insider explained. So, Gwen Stefani is “already undergoing IVF” and hoping for a girl, who she could potentially name “Lily” or “Dorothy.”

Meanwhile, continued the incorrect insider, Gwen Stefani’s sons “won’t stop talking about how they are going to be big brothers. They keep begging Mom to have the baby already.”

Gwen Stefani has three sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, which came to an abrupt end last year, reportedly due to the Bush singer’s alleged affair with their former nanny. As for Shelton, he doesn’t yet have children of his own, despite being married twice.

Although Life & Style magazine claimed that “priority no. 1” for the couple was a “mini-Gwake,” Gossip Cop has confirmed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are actually focused on keeping their current dynamic as is.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another as they filmed the ninth season of The Voice. In the months that led up to production on the season, which aired last fall, both Stefani and Shelton were involved in highly publicized divorces.

Just weeks after Shelton revealed that he and Miranda Lambert had parted ways after just four years of marriage, Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale after 13 years of marriage. Months later, an Us Weekly report claimed Rossdale had allegedly engaged in a three-year affair with Mindy Mann, who was caring for their children at the time.

As a source revealed, Gwen Stefani was mortified, livid, and embarrassed by her husband’s alleged affair with Mann, which was believed to have overlapped with her third pregnancy. Still, after she confronted Rossdale with shocking evidence on their family’s iPad, which included nude photos and plans to meet for sex, she was allegedly told that the interaction was nothing more than flirtation and attempted to work through their issues for months.

While Gwen Stefani went through an understandably rough time after her split from Rossdale, she ultimately found a shoulder to lean on in the form of a friendship with Shelton, which ultimately turned romantic.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will reunite on the set of The Voice with their co-stars, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, in the coming weeks for the upcoming 12th season of the series, which will premiere on February 27, Monday, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

