Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Reportedly Not Listed On Newborn Son’s Birth Certificate

Tristan Thompson is officially a dad after his ex Jordan Craig gave birth earlier in December.

Thompson and Craig welcomed their baby boy, Prince, on December 12. However, Thompson was reportedly not in attendance as his son was delivered. Because of this, his name was left off of the baby’s birth certificate as reported by BET.

TMZ first covered the blank space, saying Craig did list her son’s last name as “Thompson,” though.

“TMZ Sports revealed that Thompson’s ex/baby mama, Jordan Craig, listed herself as the mother of their son, Prince, on the December 12 birth certificate, but that the father’s space was left blank.”

TMZ states that state law requires the father to be present in order to be listed on the birth certificate, but Tristan can add his name at a later date if he chooses.

“So, what does it mean? In California, the father has to be present at the hospital in order to be named on the initial birth certificate. However, it’s possible to add the name later.”

While little has been said on the birth of Tristan’s son, it’s been reported the NBA player wants to be a big part of the baby’s life, and Khloe Kardashian supports him.

“No word on what Jordan plans to do — but Tristan reportedly wants to be involved in the kid’s life and his new GF, Khloe Kardashian, is supportive of that.”

Jordan took to Instagram earlier this week to share the joyous news, saying she doesn’t need anything or anyone except her baby boy.

“Being a mommy to you is the best gift I could ever receive!”

Being a Mommy to YOU is the BEST gift I could EVER receive!????✨ A photo posted by ????ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ???? (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

So far, neither Tristan nor Khloe have commented on Prince’s birth as they celebrate the holidays together. The 32-year-old Kardashian flew to Ohio on Christmas Eve after attending Kris Jenner’s annual party in order to spend Christmas morning with her boyfriend. The couple exchanged luxury gifts as they documented the morning on Snapchat.

Tristan took to Instagram to wish his fans a happy holiday as he posed with Khloe.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A photo posted by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

While he may not have shared any news on his son, Thompson shared plenty about the expensive gifts Khloe lavished on him. Among his presents was a Patek Philippe watch and Lorraine Schwartz diamond bracelet. Just a week after the baby was born, Hollywood Life reported Khloe had flown Tristan back to Los Angeles so he could witness his son’s birth earlier in the month.

“Khloe reportedly brought Tristan back from Cleveland on her flight on Dec. 11, and spent the evening with her at Kris Jenner’s house; around 5 a.m. he headed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.”

However, this contradicts the new reports that Thompson is not listed as the father as he wasn’t in attendance for the baby’s birth. The Daily Mail also reported on the birth of Prince, but did not mention if Tristan was there at the hospital. The article states both mom and baby were healthy and doing well following the delivery.

“Both mom and the baby are happy and healthy!”

Jordan didn’t publicly announce her pregnancy until October, according to Hollywood Life, when she posted a baby bump photo on Instagram. She and Thompson were already broken up at the time, and he was already dating Khloe. The Kardashian was reported to be “full on dating” 25-year-old Thompson by September, just a month before Jordan went public with her pregnancy.

Of course, simple math dictates the baby was Tristan’s as he and Craig were also living together prior to their split. Entertainment Tonight reported Khloe and Tristan were taking things slow, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now as she spends more and more time in Ohio.

Stay tuned to find out if Tristan adds his name to the baby’s birth certificate, and how he and Khloe’s relationship progresses now that he’s a father.

