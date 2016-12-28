The Best Ways To Stop Donald Trump, According To Michael Moore

Michael Moore, a left-wing documentary film maker from Flint, Michigan, called for “all hands on deck” with a plan to mitigate the damage that he foresees from Donald Trump’s presidency. Moore made headlines when he initially foretold that Trump would become president, even when Trump seemed like a long shot in the primaries. Moore also predicted that President-elect Trump’s populist message would resonate with rust belt states like Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Moore outlined his steps to fight Trump in a Facebook statement posted Tuesday evening. Moore, who made his mark for investigative documentaries such as Bowling For Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11, encouraged his followers to take five steps in order to combat Trump’s impending presidency.

Firstly, Moore encouraged people to “make their presence known” by showing up at local congressional offices. Moore even offered a loose script for a constituent’s introductory visit, writing, “I’m a constituent and I’d like a few minutes with my Congressman/woman.” The Flint native went on to encourage people to tell their Congress members that if they do not oppose Trump, “You then must politely tell them you and everyone you know will work to unseat them in 2018 if they don’t act independently from Trump.”

From there, Moore moves on to the Democratic National Committee and tells people to contact the DNC as soon as possible in support of Minnesota Senator Keith Ellison. Ellison is currently running for chairman of the DNC and has garnered the support of Moore, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Senator Harry Reid. Moore said in his post that Ellison was the “future” and attributed his support to Ellison’s background in community organizing, the fact that Ellison was born in Detroit, and that he is the only Muslim in the Senate.

Moore’s suggestions didn’t just deal with the political hierarchy, but with grassroots organizations as well. The director told people to form their own “rapid response teams” of five to 10 people to guarantee a support system for political change. Moore went on to explain that these groups will encourage each other to send emails, post on social media, and attend protests in lieu of other rapid response team members

Since Trump won the 2016 election, numerous groups have planned non-violent protests on or around inauguration day. Trump’s nomination festivities have become so divisive that the campaign is having a difficult time booking acts because of Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric. According to NBC Washington, even Washington, D.C., area marching bands, which typically perform on inauguration day, have decided to abstain from Trump’s inauguration parade.

Moore agreed with the inauguration day disrupt and encouraged people to take to the streets on January 20 and 21. Moore said that even if someone can’t make the trip to Washington D.C., they should still protest the Trump presidency in their own neighborhood.

Finally, Moore saved the biggest advice for his final recommendation. “YOU SHOULD RUN FOR OFFICE. Yes, YOU. Why not? Who else do you think is going to do it? I’m not saying you have to be the next Senator from Michigan, but why not run for State Rep. or school board or city council? At the very least, run for precinct delegate in the local Democratic Party. It’s time to stop carping about politicians and become one. But a different kind of one!”

According to Moore, he ran for his local school board and won when he was just 18 years old. Moore offered support to anyone who decided to run in local politics.

A number of strategies have emerged since Trump became the president-elect, but Moore has consistently needled the New York billionaire since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015. After the election, Moore went into Trump Tower and requested an interview with the president-elect, but was turned away by security personnel.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]