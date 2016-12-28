Best New Horror Movies Of 2016: ‘The Autopsy Of Jane Doe,’ ‘Beyond The Gates’ And ‘Pet’

Some of the best horror movies in recent history have been released during 2016, and a few new titles were just added to the lineup. Like the titles below, some of the best horror movies of 2016 are humorous, others are very suspenseful, and some are downright unnerving. Whether it was Hollywood blockbusters, Netflix exclusives, or independent gems, high-quality horror movies flooded 2016 and they are finishing the year off strong. The horror movies listed below were just released in December 2016, and fans of the genre are likely to enjoy them.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Supernatural horror movies like The Conjuring 2 and Ouija: Origin of Evil were box office hits in 2016, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe is one of the most original films from that subgenre. Filled with just the right amount of jump-scares, this film masterfully builds on the suspense as the story unravels. Unlike many horror movies, the film does a great job of giving a unique explanation for the creepy happenings; making the payoff worthwhile for the audience at the end. The film has a rating of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site provides the premise for one of the newest horror movies of 2016.

“It’s just another night at the morgue for a father (Brian Cox) and son (Emile Hirsch) team of coroners, until an unidentified, highly unusual corpse comes in. Discovered buried in the basement of the home of a brutally murdered family, the young Jane Doe-eerily well preserved and with no visible signs of trauma-is shrouded in mystery. As they work into the night to piece together the cause of her death, the two men begin to uncover the disturbing secrets of her life. Soon, a series of terrifying events make it clear: this Jane Doe may not be dead. The latest from Trollhunter director Andre Ovredal is a scarily unpredictable, supernatural shocker that never lets up.”

Beyond the Gates

This film easily could have been titled, Jumanji in Hell. After their father’s unsolved disappearance, two brothers reunite to sift through their father’s belongings in his throwback VHS store. They stumble upon an old ’80s VCR board game, and wouldn’t you know it, they are sucked into an alternate reality and they must play the game to save their father’s soul.

At times, this film is humorous, gory, and rather slow for a movie just shy of the 90 minute mark. But despite the unnecessary long scenes of dialogue, a very entertaining movie blooms. If you ever played one of those VCR board games from yesteryear, then you are most likely going to enjoy this film.

Pet

If you like psychological suspense with your horror movies, then look no further. The Witch, Green Room, and Hush were unnerving horror movies of 2016 that felt very real; Pet is another title that belongs in this category. This psychological tale is about a lonely man who begins stalking a woman he’s obsessed with. He ends up holding the woman hostage but soon finds he is in more than what he bargained for.

Ksenia Solo (Lost Girl, Black Swan) and Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers) give powerful performances as the stalker and the stalked. The A.V. Club lists Pet as one of the best horror movies of 2016.

“Part of the wicked fun of Pet, a dark little exercise in sadism and black humor, is how it upends the traditional conventions of the ‘wronged woman turns the tables on her abuser’ narrative…the film zigs where you expect a depraved zag, resulting in a smart and unsettling tale.”

