Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency [Breaking]

Debbie Reynolds has been raced to the hospital following a possible stroke on Wednesday, TMZ is reporting.

Reynolds was at her son’s home in Beverly Hills when emergency services were called around 1 p.m., according to the site.

“Debbie was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills and just after 1 PM someone from the house called 911.”

It’s reported by TMZ that 84-year-old Reynolds has been “distraught” since her daughter Carrie Fisher was hospitalized following a major heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday. News of Carrie’s passing was made public on Tuesday following her cardiac episode and hospitalization, as reported by TMZ.

Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital one day after daughter Carrie Fisher's death: Report https://t.co/oIKpwYVH08 pic.twitter.com/fJVYGX8MJf — People Magazine (@people) December 28, 2016

“A passenger who’s an EMT performed CPR on Carrie and once the flight landed, paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in intensive care until her death.”

While being reported as “stable,” Carrie was not responsive after the medical emergency, which has taken a toll on her mother, Debbie.

“The family had said she was in ‘stable condition’ but we’re told she was not responsive after her medical emergency.”

Praying for Debbie Reynolds' speedy recovery. There are simply no words. The whole year has been a bad horror movie. pic.twitter.com/n5QrXZLdjT — Angela Lansbury News (@_AngelaLansbury) December 28, 2016

There isn’t much word yet on Debbie’s condition, only that she was rushed to a nearby emergency room.

“The ambulance just took Debbie to a nearby emergency room.”

It’s reported by TMZ that Reynolds was at her son’s house discussing funeral plans for her daughter when the possible stroke took place.

“Debbie was at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie.”

Stay tuned for more information on her condition as it becomes available.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]