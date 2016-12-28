Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Aren’t Secretly Married, Nor Are They Planning For A Baby [Debunked]

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx did not tie the knot in a secret Mexican ceremony, as a new report claims.

On the cover of the latest issue of Star magazine, a headline blasts, “Katie & Jamie: New Year’s Wedding,” but according to Gossip Cop, Katie Holmes has not gotten married to her rumored actor boyfriend.

On December 28, Gossip Cop shut down the “untrue” report, which suggested Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has made their relationship official with a ceremony in Cabo San Lucas earlier this month.

“The buzz is that they exchanged vows the same day they arrived, right on the sand on a private beach. It was just [Katie Holmes], Jamie and the kids, who could not be more adorable flower girls,” the false report suggested.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have yet to confirm their alleged romance, but they have been romantically linked to one another for the past three years.

The incorrect insider went on reveal that Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri, whose father is actor Tom Cruise, had made sure to send photo messages of her mother and Jamie Foxx “all dressed up” to Cruise. In addition, claimed the source, Cruise reportedly reacted kindly to the news of his ex-wife’s alleged “wedding.”

“[Katie Holmes] was surprised when Suri texted her dad the photos, but Tom sent back a touching message saying how glad he is that they are happy,” the outlet’s unidentified source claimed.

Star magazine went on to reveal that after Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx allegedly tied the knot, they had embarked on what was sure to be a blowout party for New Year’s Eve. As the magazine suggested, the bash would be thrown to celebrate their rumored marriage at the actor’s Los Angeles home.

“The invitations have already been sent out,” continued the phony source, “and I hear the guest list will include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay Z and Beyonce, as well as Katie’s old ‘Dawson’s Creek’ buddies Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.”

In addition to their made-up story about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s rumored wedding, Star claimed that the actress was also planning to start a family with Foxx in the near future.

“[Katie Holmes] wants [a baby] sooner rather than later, which is probably one reason why she wanted Jamie to make things official,” the alleged source explained.

However, just as the wedding news was false, so is the suggestion that a baby will soon be on its way.

After checking in with reps for both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, Gossip Cop was informed that the couple is not secretly married, nor are they planning to celebrate their alleged wedding with a New Year’s Eve party at Foxx’s home.

According to Katie Holmes’ rep, the entire Star magazine story is simply “untrue,” and the actor’s rep added that they are “not married.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been targeted with rumors of wedding and babies for years, but still, they have yet to reveal whether they are actually dating. Although the rumored couple has been spotted together regularly for years and was even spotted holding hands in 2014, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx continue to stay mum — and that may be due to a clause in Holmes’ divorce from Cruise.

Months ago, a Radar Online source claimed Katie Holmes had signed a deal with Cruise in which she agreed that she would not publicly date anyone for five years after their split, which occurred in 2012.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” the insider said.

“[Katie Holmes] wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]