NBA Trade Rumors: Goran Dragic And Dion Waiters To Bulls, Rajon Rondo And Bobby Portis To Heat

NBA trade rumors abound when it comes to the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat. Both teams are rumored to be considering rebuilding their rosters for the future, so the rumor mill is buzzing with potential trades that may be able to help them accomplish that goal.

According to Fansided, Heat combo guard Goran Dragic is the most likely player to be dealt by Miami. Dragic is having an outstanding season thus far, averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest, while shooting a blistering 42 percent from behind the three-point arc. This is as high as Dragic’s trade value is likely to get, and the report specifically discusses a possible deal with the Bulls for point guard Rajon Rondo that would also include a young player (power forward Bobby Portis) and a future draft choice.

The Chicago Bulls retooled over the off-season by bringing in veteran guards Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, while long-time Bulls Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah are now playing for the New York Knicks. The Bulls are treading water with a 16-16 record, and Yibada reports that Chicago is looking to make further roster moves in the hopes that they can entice superstar small forward Jimmy Butler to remain in the Windy City when his contract expires, and a potential transaction centered around Rondo and Dragic is referenced as part of this plan.

Current NBA trade rumors are swirling that the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat could have a deal in the offing. The scenario being discussed online would see Goran Dragic and shooting guard Dion Waiters going to the Bulls, while the Heat would obtain Rajon Rondo, Bobby Portis and a future first-round draft choice. If this hypothetical trade was agreed upon, it would be approved by the NBA league office (per the ESPN NBA Trade Machine).

The Chicago Bulls would be stronger at point guard as a result of this deal, as Rajon Rondo is an elite passer, but Goran Dragic is a better all-around player. Bobby Portis is a solid player, but the Bulls have little need for him with Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic playing in front of him. Dragic is signed for the next two years (with a player option in year three), so he would potentially be a more long-term option for Chicago, since Rondo’s contract is not guaranteed beyond the current NBA season. Dion Waiters could provide some scoring punch off the bench for the Bulls, which is an area of need for the team.

The Miami Heat would lose some offense by replacing Dragic with Rondo, but with Rondo’s passing ability, young players like Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson would have the opportunity to take on a larger role in the Heat offense, which should help them better develop their skills. Miami would then have the option to keep Rondo for at least another year, or let him go (at no financial expense to them) and hand the point guard duties over to another young player, Tyler Johnson. The Heat could also go after a veteran free agent to replace Rondo if they choose that route.

Bobby Portis would be in Miami’s rotation, and would even have a shot to win the starting power forward duties. The future first-round pick that is mentioned in this theoretical trade proposal would also assist the Heat in their rebuilding process, so there would be a good return on their investment if Miami made this deal with Chicago.

Many NBA trade rumors fall apart either because the rumored deal does not work under the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, or because the proposal would not be mutually beneficial for the teams involved. However, this one appears to have promise on all levels, so keep an eye on the Bulls and Heat as we get closer to the trade deadline.

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images]