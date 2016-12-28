Jessica Simpson Spends Makeup-Free Christmas With Father Joe As He Battles Cancer

It was a very merry Christmas for Jessica Simpson and her family, who spent the holiday with her father after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Despite his cancer prognosis, Joe Simpson was all smiles as he celebrated the holiday with Jessica and her children, reported E! News.

“It was a holly, jolly Christmas in Jessica Simpson’s home this holiday weekend.”

Joe took to Instagram to share the family moment with fans, which included an adorable shot of him with Jessica in front of the Christmas tree. The 36-year-old singer is seen wearing candy cane pajamas and fuzzy boots as she flaunts a gorgeous makeup-free face. Joe wears his own set of Christmas pajamas, an “ugly” sweater, and Santa hat as he poses with his daughter.

Got all dressed up for Christmas!! @jessicasimpson #christmas #christmastree #christmastime #love A photo posted by Joe (@joesimpsonphoto) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:42am PST

Fans enjoyed seeing the family photos as they took to sharing comments on Instagram. Users had only positive things to say to Joe as he celebrated Christmas this year.

“Two very good looking people!!! Merry Christmas!!!” “The holiday spirit seemed really low this year except at you’re home.. with your family… I love this.”

The proud father and grandfather gifted Jessica’s two children with their very own cameras as they follow in his footsteps, according to his Instagram post.

“Maxwell is ready to become a photographer like PaPaJoe.”

Maxwell is ready to become a photographer like PaPaJoe. #jessica #love #christmas #photography A photo posted by Joe (@joesimpsonphoto) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

The Simpsons seemed quite cheery despite getting the bad news of Joe’s health condition several months ago, reported E! News in November.

“People confirms that Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross’ dad was initially diagnosed with the disease two months ago. He has since undergone prostate surgery and is heading back to work.”

However, the cancer news hasn’t slowed down Papa Joe as he continues with his photography career and spending time with Jessica and her kids.

“Amid the health scares, Joe has been able to continue his new career as a photographer.”

The site also reported on an interview conducted with Joe at his first art show in Los Angeles. The proud dad couldn’t help but gush over his famous daughters as he called them professional and talented.

“Their joy makes me happy. As a father, it’s not what your children do. It’s who your children are and are they happy? That’s the question you’ll always ask,” Joe remarked.

Joe’s love for his family was evident in his Instagram posts as he celebrated the holiday with his grandchildren. On Christmas day, he posted a photo of Jessica’s tree as he told fans how blessed he is to be spending time with his family.

“Hangin at Jessica’s for Christmas…. so thankful for my many blessings,” he wrote.

It seems being diagnosed with prostate cancer hasn’t stopped Simpson from enjoying life as he keeps a positive and optimistic attitude. While her father makes headlines during his fight against cancer, Jessica is making her own for her natural look in the family’s holiday photos. Hollywood Life commented on Joe’s photo, saying Jessica looked adorable.

“Jessica Simpson, 36, looked absolutely adorable on Christmas day, when she opted to go makeup free while celebrating the holiday with her family and friends.”

The site added it was clear the mother-of-two went sans makeup as she opened presents with her family on Christmas morning.

“Her dad, Joe Simpson, posted an adorable photo of the two of them posing by the tree, and we couldn’t help but notice, Jessica did not have a drop of makeup on!” the outlet explained.

The author stated seeing the pop star without makeup reminds fans that celebrities really are just like us and can be down-to-earth as well. Then again, why would Jessica do her makeup before watching her little ones open their gifts?

“How adorable is her skin-tight, blue onesie with candy canes all over it?! We love Jessica and she looks amazing both with or without makeup, but it’s definitely cool to see stars without it, because it shows that they’re down-to-earth and just like us.”

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]