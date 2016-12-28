Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Are Reportedly Texting One Another [Rumor]

Are Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas on the verge of a reconciliation?

According to a new report, Selena Gomez, 24, and Nick Jonas, 24, who reportedly enjoyed a short-lived romance in 2008, may be giving their romantic relationship a second chance.

“Nick has been texting [Selena Gomez] lots of sweet poems and memes to make her laugh,” an insider told Life & Style magazine on December 28, via Hollywood Life.

As the insider alleged, Selena Gomez has been returning the favor by “hitting [Nick] up a lot,” as well. However, when it comes to a potential relationship, Jonas is allegedly being a bit hesitant — unless Selena Gomez vows to take him “serious” this time.

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas reportedly prompted rumors of a possible reunion earlier this month when Jonas commented on a photo of Gomez applying eyeliner. In the comments section of the photo, which was shared by songwriter Justin Tranter, Jonas posted a ‘praising hands’ emoji.

Just last year, during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas briefly reunited and after their encounter was caught by a photographer, Gomez addressed their past relationship. After the event, Selena Gomez said it was “really fun” to catch up with Jonas and described their teenage relationship as “very sweet.”

While Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas could be in communication, there’s no word yet from either star on a possible reunion and just weeks ago, it was alleged that Selena Gomez was uninterested in dating at this time.

After an appearance at the American Music Awards in November, where she was seen hugging her alleged ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, Selena Gomez faced rumors of a reunion with the One Direction singer. Then, after Horan told Ryan Seacrest that he would like to sort out a romance with Gomez, the rumor mill went into overdrive.

In the days that followed, Horan sent out a tweet in which he told fans Selena Gomez was a “brave young woman,” but unfortunately, Selena Gomez was reportedly against the idea of rekindling their alleged past romance.

“[Selena Gomez] is flattered by what Niall had to say to Ryan, but part of her recovery involves no serious relationships,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “In fact, for the time being she’s been advised not to date. Plus, dating is pretty much the last thing on her mind now. She is focused on herself and spending time with close friends.”

“[Selena Gomez] is also eager to get back to work both on her music and acting career. She has a lot of material for writing new songs.”

Selena Gomez has been linked to Justin Bieber on and off for several years following the end of their exclusive relationship in 2012, but after a dramatic social media feud months ago, they may be done for good. As fans of the former couple will recall, Selena Gomez and her ex-boyfriend accused one another of cheating before Bieber deleted his Instagram account all together.

While Selena Gomez may have a couple of suitors on her hands, she is reportedly doing what she can to focus on her future music and soon, fans may be seeing her release a new album.

In June of this year, Selena Gomez took to Twitter where she revealed she was working on a new album by telling fans, “After a few weeks in the studio bus safe to say.. We are VERY close to album #2 #SG2.” Two months later, however, her career and the production of her new album reportedly came to an abrupt halt as she announced struggles with her mental health.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]