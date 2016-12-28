Carrie Fisher, Daughter Billie Lourd Get ‘Scream Queens’ Cast Condolences

Many Americans know that Deaf Taylor Swift is a character played on Scream Queens, but few may know that Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie is a main character on the show.

Currently, many celebrities around the world are sending their condolences about Carrie Fisher, but some fans seeing these kind words directed at Carrie Fisher’s friends and family may not know that Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, is Chanel #3 (Sadie Swenson) on the hit television show Scream Queens.

Despite the fact that Billie Lourd’s character on Scream Queens is always wearing earmuffs that look very similar to Princess Leia’s “cinnamon bun” hairdo, Billie Lourd may not have up-played the fact that she is Carrie Fisher’s daughter.

Regardless, Billie Lourd’s Scream Queens co-stars made sure to send her their condolences on social media when her mother died. Initially, many publications were quick to point out that stars like Jamie Lee Curtis (Munsch) and John Stamos (Dr. Brock Holton) sent their sympathies.

However, there were other members of Scream Queens also sending their condolences to Billie Lourd about her mother, Carrie Fisher.

For instance, Whitney Meyer, who played Tiffany DeSalle (Deaf Taylor Swift), wrote on Instagram, “Billie, I’m heartbroken for you and your family and my thoughts are with you. Losing a loved one over the holiday is tough. Carrie was such an inspiration and will never be forgotten.”

Jeanna Han (Sam) on Scream Queens was one of the few members of the cast to send out well-wishes on December 23 when Carrie Fisher first became notably ill.

On Twitter Jeanna Han posted a tweet directed at Carrie Fisher stating, “Sending good vibes and prayers to Carrie Fisher and her family. May you get well soon.”

After news that Carrie Fisher had died was revealed, Jeanna Han also sent condolences on Instagram stating, “May you Rest In Peace Princess. My thoughts, condolences, and prayers go out to Billie and her family.”

One other Scream Queens cast member that sent condolences to Billie Lourd was Glen Powell (Chad Radwell).

Although many words of sympathy are similar, Glen Powell referred to Billie Lourd as his “good friend” and said Carrie Fisher was Billie’s “cheerleader and best friend.” Glen Powell also thanked Carrie Fisher for her “uniquely honest soul and sense of humor.”

Other Scream Queens cast members like Kirstie Alley (Nurse Hoffel) tweeted that Carrie Fisher dying was “heartbreaking” and sent special condolences to her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Diego Boneta sent condolences on December 27 stating, “My heart goes out to Billie and her family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Sadly, the Scream Queens cast has been mourning more than the loss of Carrie Fisher. In the weeks before Christmas 2016, another cast member, Alan Thicke, passed away at age 69 on December 13.

One Scream Queens member, Patrick Schwarzenegger, was particularly saddened about Alan Thicke dying, and posted a picture of Thicke posing for a Scream Queens promotional photo with actress Julia Duffy.

In 2015, Alan Thicke and Julia Duffy made headlines because they were cast for special holiday episodes of Scream Queens as the parents of Chad Radwell (Glen Powell), Brad Radwell (Chad Michael Murray), and Thad Radwell (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

To see Billie Lourd and other members of Scream Queens that paid their respects to her mother, Carrie Fisher, tune-in to FOX on Tuesday nights.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]