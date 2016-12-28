One Direction Writing And Recording: What Musical Surprises Are Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson Working On?

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are all working on their solo albums, which will be released in 2017. While Liam made it obvious he was working in the recording studio, Niall really gave fans a surprise when he released “This Town.”

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson all have different release date strategies and different ways of writing music. Each 1D member has been able to work out their own individual preference during this hiatus.

Niall Horan chose the element of surprise while Liam Payne released a very rough sample of his new work. Harry Styles won’t release a note or a lyrical word until everything is perfect. Louis Tomlinson created “Just Hold On” out of personal tragedy, and his release of the song was timed around an event in his personal life. Harry Styles is still holding back his single and album.

One Direction’s Harry Styles may be preparing to release a solo single or perhaps even the album, speculates Unreality TV. Is Harry Styles ready to release some music for Directioners and new fans as well around the first of the year?

Somehow, Niall Horan of One Direction was able to convince the media he was only playing golf and traveling when all the time he was working on solo material. It’s been widely publicized that Niall wrote “This Town” in an hour, and it is also clear there is more music for the album which remains unfinished.

Louis Tomlinson happened to have “Just Hold On” ready for release even though he was the last of his One Direction bandmates to sign a recording contract. It seems from the lyrics of “Just Hold On” that Louis found a wellspring of creativity through his own personal pain. This makes the song an expression of true art.

One Direction’s Harry Styles has not released a thing yet. That doesn’t mean, however, that he hasn’t finished his album. Sometimes, timing is everything, and Harry’s not about to upstage his band mates by releasing his album near the time of their solo single releases. Harry Styles will release his album at what Harry determines as the perfect time.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne have all been collaborating and consulting in their own various ways with musicians they admire. Making a solo album doesn’t mean it has to be done entirely alone. Most musicians need other musicians to help them write.

One Direction singer Niall Horan can write and record a song really fast; he doesn’t need a lot of prep time. What he does apparently need is a brainstorming session with fellow musicians and songwriters. Niall Horan, Jamie Scott, Mike Needle, and Daniel Byer collaborated for one hour and wrote the Top 100 hit “This Town.”

Jamie Scott told Billboard that collaboration is based on trust and honesty.

“I want great music from great artists and for that to happen, there has to be a level of honesty in a session where you feel free to say things without worrying about anything. Great music comes out of a room where people trust each other, whether it’s a producer and engineer or producer and a writer. Everyone in that room has to be on the same page.”

Harry Styles is using collaboration with some of the great artists, but it seems like most of them are acting more as consultants and advisers. Harry gathered a lot of information before creating his solo work.

Louis Tomlinson collaborated with one very good friend, fellow musician Steven Aoki. Some artists are more comfortable collaborating one-on-one. Again, it goes back to what Jamie Scott said about trust and honesty.

Harry Styles is comfortable consulting scores of musicians, Niall Horan chose three other songwriters to help him iron out “This Town.” Louis Tomlinson, however, felt most comfortable working with one good friend.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson have a lot of surprises for fans in 2017. They are giving One Directioners a lot to look forward to. First, there is Harry Style’s movie, which is coming out in July. Then there are four solo albums, one from each One Direction member. However, when these albums will be released remains unclear.

It might also be possible that the boys will release a real One Direction album toward the end of 2017. They might even be working on writing songs that would work for recording by One Direction when the time comes, but no one really knows.

Will One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson come back together in late 2017 with new ideas?

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]