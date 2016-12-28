Katy Perry, Adele, Justin Bieber, And Justin Timberlake Had The Best Songs Of 2016 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

An opinion piece on the Inquisitr recently revealed the worst songs of 2016, with songs by Meghan Trainor, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Sia making the list. Now, it’s time to list the best songs of 2016, and it’s quite possible this list will be just as controversial as the “worst” list. Let’s get started.

5. Katy Perry, “Rise”

“Rise,” the official 2016 Summer Olympics song, is like Perry’s 2013 hit “Roar” on steroids. It’s an emotional roller coaster of a ride about someone fighting for and seeking victory. In the end, the winner is Katy Perry, who may have released her best song to date in 2016. This hit song makes you feel you feel like saying “Wow!” once you get to the end.

Rolling Stone called “Rise” a victorious anthem and also noted that “Rise” felt like a successful sequel to 2013’s “Roar.”

4. The Chainsmokers, “Closer”

“Closer,” which recently spent 12 weeks at No. 1, is by far one of the most addicting songs of 2016, and even those who don’t like the song would admit this. The ultra-simple lyrics about a couple rekindling their romance after four years touched the hearts of teenyboppers everywhere in 2016. It also proved how versatile this EDM group is.

Music critic Spencer Kornhaber of the Atlantic recently described the appeal of “Closer” to those who still don’t get it.

“It’s easy to be cynical about a song as precisely on-trend as this one, especially when its creators go around talking about how they’re obsessed with their own ‘metrics.’ But there’s no denying that the song’s meaning — a momentary pleasure can be bittersweet in its reminder of mortality — is authentically connecting with listeners.”

3. Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

As the Inquisitr recently reported, “Love Yourself” is Billboard’s No. 1 hit of 2016. It wasn’t his longest-running No. 1 hit, but “Love Yourself” spent so many weeks at No. 2 and other positions in the top 10 that it earned more chart points than Bieber’s (or anybody else’s) other top hits in the 2016 chart year.

According to Songfacts, this hit Ed Sheeran collaboration was one of Bieber’s favorites because it goes back to his roots when he would just sing songs on the street with a guitar. Bieber also said this 2016 hit was about a past experience with a girlfriend, but he didn’t want to name which one.

2. Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” is not universally loved, but there is nothing about this 1970s Saturday Night Fever flashback song that is bad. Justin Bieber updated an old sound with an anthem that you simply can’t get out of your mind or iPhone.

Unfortunately, Justin Timberlake’s hit song was called the worst of 2016 by Time.

“Timberlake hadn’t debuted a solo track in nearly three years when he dropped this uninspired “song of the summer” contender. The insipid earworm—which was ostensibly recorded for an animated movie about trolls—became essentially unavoidable at any social gathering where someone in attendance was likely to use the phrase ‘cut loose.'”

1. Adele, “Hello”

“Hello” was officially released in 2015 but spent several weeks at No. 1 in 2016. Really, it’s the best song of any year this decade. Adele’s sweeping voice combined with lyrics that anybody with a heart can identify with make this one of the biggest hit singles of all-time. The video makes you appreciate the song even more — if that’s really possible.

According to Songfacts, Adele says the song is not specifically about a past lover.

“I have a little curiosity about my past now that I’m a grown up. We’re not kids anymore and stuff like that. It’s kind of a hello to all my old friends, all the relationships I’ve had, all my old teachers, my little me when I was 7 or 8, and also a bit of a hello to all my fans because I’ve been gone for so long.”

What do you think the best songs of 2016 are? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]