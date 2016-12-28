Watch: Carrie Fisher Tributes Pour In As Fans, Friends And Family Remember Legendary Actress In Photos, Tweets And More [Video]

She was a Hollywood star who ruled the galaxies, and now friends, family, and fans mourn the death of legendary actress Carrie Fisher. Born Oct. 21, 1956, Carrie Fisher was Hollywood royalty, the child of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. With show business in her blood, she first appeared on stage with her mother in 1973. It was a musical, Irene and her mother played the lead role, Irene O’Hare. Carrie Fisher tasted Broadway, and it would be a drink she’d engage in throughout her career. Though Carrie Fisher is remembered as an author and mental health advocate, she will always be endeared to her fans for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series. Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, just four days after suffering cardiac arrest. Tributes, remembrances, and celebrations of Carrie Fisher’s life are pouring in from across the globe. Carrie Fisher is survived by her daughter Billie Lourd, mother Debbie Reynolds and siblings Todd Fisher, Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

People assembled a beautiful, video tribute to Carrie Fisher. You may see that in the video player below.

Check out this photo slideshow from the Guardian that shows Carrie Fisher’s life in photos.

You may view photos of Carrie Fisher’s life in the photo slideshow below. The photos from Page Six remember the iconic actress’ and best-selling author’s life in pictures. The photo slideshow includes pictures of Carrie Fisher as a baby with her mother Debbie Reynolds in 1957, with her brother, director Todd Fisher in 1960, her role as Lorna Karpf in the 1975 film Shampoo, standing alongside Mark Hamill for a 1977 publicity shot in Princess Leia character for the 1977 blockbuster Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and another publicity shot with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, her appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1978 as Princess Leia, her 1980 role in The Empire Strikes Back, her 1983 wedding photo to singer/songwriter Paul Simon, a 1990 book party (see Carrie Fisher’s author page at Amazon), with Jay Leno in 1998, and recent photos leading to her Princess Leia reprisal in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens (also known as Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), with her cherished dog Gary and at a book signing for her most recent, published work The Princess Diarist.

Many fans expressed their grief by honoring Carrie Fisher with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You may see photos from Twitter where fans tweeted the occasion.

Fans dedicate a Hollywood Walk of Fame star to Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker shared two poignant posts on Twitter regarding news of Carrie Fisher’s death. The first is lengthier and says “A Few Words.” The second tweet is a photo and is captioned “No Words.” You may see both tweets by Mark Hamill below.

Actor Harrison Ford, who was in recent headline news for Carrie Fisher’s account the two previously were romantically involved, shared his statement through People.

“Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

Harrison Ford mourns death of 'funny, emotionally fearless' #StarWars costar Carrie Fisher https://t.co/13Wb6hqPG6 pic.twitter.com/BOSGfUu3Jc — People Magazine (@people) December 27, 2016

According to a report by Today, many little girls nationwide are paying their respects and tribute to Carrie Fisher by dressing like Princess Leia. Today referred to them as “Little Leias.”

Little Leias! How girls around the country are paying tribute to #CarrieFisher https://t.co/EIAe9rDEYf pic.twitter.com/MRS4yHGJac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 28, 2016

The hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer is trending on all social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Also trending is #RIPCarrieFisher.

Carrie Fisher was just as famous for her feisty personality and outspoken sense of humor as she was for the Princess Leia role she originated. Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a United flight from London to L.A. as she was on a promotional tour for her new book The Princess Diarist. She passed away at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

You may see more fan tributes to Carrie Fisher below.

Star Wars…… What a massive part of my younger life, RIP Carrie (Star Wars Marathon when I get home in tribute) https://t.co/gIDG7n5Aev — Mano Parmar (@Manoparmar) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher: William Shatner pays tribute, "A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished." https://t.co/tUgRXL8XpH pic.twitter.com/S4q6LkiZvP — Variety (@Variety) December 27, 2016

