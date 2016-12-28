Paul Simon: Carrie Fisher’s Former Husband Speaks Out About Her Tragic Death

Paul Simon has spoken out about the death of his ex-wife, Carrie Fisher, with the legendary singer posting a heartfelt note one day after Fisher died of a heart attack.

Fisher, known in Hollywood for her high-profile relationships, was actually only married once, and for just one year. She and the Simon and Garfunkel singer were wed in 1983 but split the following year. They continued to date on and off for another 10 years before splitting for good.

On Wednesday, Paul Simon shared his thoughts on Fisher’s death.

“Yesterday was a horrible day,” Simon tweeted on Wednesday (via Us Weekly). “Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon.”

Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher had been one of the most iconic celebrity couples of the 1980s. In author Peter Aimes Carlin’s biography about Simon, Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon, he noted that the couple was always drawn back to each other, even as they periodically split up.

“Once they saw each other, no one else mattered to either of them,” Carlin wrote in an excerpt published in People. “Carrie added velocity to [Paul’s] life, a kind of wild energy that often set him alight and sometimes made him scream.”

And their affection outlasted the relationship by more than a decade. In a 2012 interview, Carrie Fisher said that she was attracted to Simon’s brilliance, even though he was 15 years her senior.

“He’s a great artist so that was great,” Fisher told the Today show’s Hoda Kotb. “I was quite young and so it was like being an apprentice to someone who was brilliant.”

But their relationship was not without its trouble. Carrie Fisher — who was quite open about her struggles with addiction and mental illness — had a somewhat volatile relationship with Paul Simon, biographer Peter Aimes Carlin recalled.

Still, Carlin wrote that Fisher was grounded in Paul Simon.

“There had always been something perfect about them when they were getting along: the way they huddled together, the way he grounded her, the way she could make him laugh so easily,” Carlin wrote. “And he loved her, with a desperation that could frighten him.”

Others close to Carrie Fisher have offered remembrances in the day since her death. Her Star Wars co-stars have offered their condolences and shared their memories of the actress, who was just 19 when she started working on the original 1976 movie.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars movies and reprised his role opposite Carrie Fisher in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, offered a heartfelt remembrance of Carrie after her death.

“She was OUR Princess, d**n it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away,” he said in a statement to ET. “Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy.”

Harrison Ford, who played her on-screen love interest in Star Wars as Han Solo and was rumored to have dated Fisher in real life, also shared his memories of the iconic actress.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind… brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely,” Ford said (via Billboard). “My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Although Carrie Fisher was famous for her Hollywood relationships, Paul Simon was the only man to say he was her husband — a union that fizzled in a little more than a year.

