Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Finally Share Family Holiday Photo After Attending Kris Jenner’s Party

Despite divorce rumors, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent the holiday together as the rapper finally posted photo proof.

Kardashian and West stand in front of one of Kris Jenner’s Christmas trees as they pose with their children in a photo he posted on Twitter Tuesday. It appears West did, in fact, attend his mother-in-law’s annual Christmas Eve party as Kim can be seen wearing the same golden gown she did to the holiday celebration. Kanye didn’t appear in any of the Kardashian’s Snapchats or photos from the evening, prompting rumors he was not allowed to attend.

However, his tweet proves otherwise as he and Kim hold both North and Saint in the family photo.

USA Today covered the news, saying the couple appeared to be happy as they spent the holiday with family and friends.

“Kanye West and Kim Kardashian appeared to be the picture of coy-smile perfection during the holidays.”

The image shows Kanye wearing all black with his newly dyed blonde hair. Although her husband looks quite serious, Kim does have a faint smile on her face. She wears a cleavage-baring gold dress, boots, and a choker as she poses for the family photo. North flaunts a custom-made Alexander Wang dress and Vans as her brother matches Kanye in all black and a pair of Yeezys.

The West family stands in front of one of Jenner’s “Kandyland”-inspired Christmas trees with her unmistakable black-and-white tiled floor visible in the shot. Over 200,000 fans have favorited the tweet, and another 60,000 have shared it as it’s the first photo of Kim and Kanye celebrating the holiday.

The Daily Mail said the couple is fighting off the divorce rumors as they confirm Kanye did, in fact, attend Jenner’s party.

“Proof that they were very much ‘together’ at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party appears to have quashed rumours of a split.”

Despite the rampant rumors of divorce, Kanye’s recent hospitalization, and Kim’s traumatic Paris robbery, it seems the couple is sticking together as they quash word of their alleged separation.

“Insiders at the Christmas Eve party, held by Kim’s mum, say that while Kim admits it has been a tough 12 months, there is no talk of a divorce for the power duo.”

Kanye’s latest family photo comes on the heels of rumors the 39-year-old was banned from attending the party with his wife and children. Kim was spotted on Khloe Kardashian’s SnapChat as she showed off her and North’s outfits. However, it wasn’t until Tuesday that Kanye was confirmed as having attended as well. After Christmas, West was spotted rocking a new hair color as he attended a movie.

E! News reported on his new look, calling it a “sherbet-colored” hair style.

“After dying his ‘do platinum blonde earlier this month, it appears he’s touched it up and added more color, showing off yellow and pink hues on his head and giving off major ice cream sherbet vibes.”

Fans are still baffled at Kanye’s recent actions after he was checked into UCLA Medical Center for exhaustion. E! News is reporting Kim wants her husband to continue with therapy following his breakdown.While he continues to get help, it’s been stated Kanye was not in the best spirits while attending Jenner’s holiday party.

Hollywood Life said he didn’t even recognize it as a holiday as friends and family tried to cheer him up to no success.

“Kanye looked to be uninterested in what John, or what anyone, had to say to him at the party. Kanye seemed to not even recognize it was a holiday.”

Despite acknowledging he did attend the family event with his tweet, it seems Kanye wasn’t quite himself despite being surrounded by loved ones. However, West has reportedly stated his new year resolution is for everyone to be happy in 2014, according to Billboard.

“The photographer asked ‘Ye if his resolution was to take over the world. ‘Nah,’ West responded. ‘I just want everybody to be happy.'”

Hopefully this resolution also applies to West as he continues to deal with his health and mental issues following a rough 2016.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]