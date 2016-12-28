‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Nick Viall Admits He Fell In Love With More Than One Woman

It is almost time for Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor 2017 to start airing, and spoilers are already coming out. Nick will get his chance to be the only guy and try to find love. He has been on the show more than once, but it just didn’t work out for him. Now People is sharing that Nick Viall is admitting that he fell in love with more than one woman on the show. This has happened in the past as well, so it isn’t surprising at all that Nick would say this after filming the season.

It's official! The Bachelor Fantasy League is live. Invite your friends and make your picks. https://t.co/KBzBhIhsbe — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 19, 2016

Nick Viall tried to find love this season with thirty different women, and it turns out that he fell in love with more than one of them. Nick explained that it was a hard process as well. He said, “As the Bachelor, all eyes are on you. It’s certainly nerve-racking. The process was as hard as I thought it would be — a lot of highs and lows.” Nick Viall knew that this wouldn’t be easy on him.

Saint Nick?! #TheBachelor’s next leading man channels the big man in red https://t.co/gB0qkm1LUv pic.twitter.com/LCfJk3Nv8C — People Magazine (@people) December 20, 2016

Nick admits that he wanted all of the relationships to be mutual and you will see that during this season. Nick explained how he wanted things to go on his journey to find love this season.

“There are things I like to keep personal but at the same time, I think one them you’ll see throughout is that I wanted all the women to feel incredibly comfortable and empowered to ask me whatever they wanted to ask me and know that I would give them an honest answer and that it would be a two-way street. I wanted to encourage that the entire season.”

It was very important to Nick Viall that during this season the relationships were real and authentic. Nick is admitting that he had feelings for more than one woman as the show went along and he got to know people better. Nick calls it “amazing.” Nick Viall explained a bit about his feelings on the show this season.

“Early on with so many women, you obviously don’t know a lot of things about them but talking to all of them and wanting to make it meaningful to all of them is very physically taxing. And then as time goes on, it becomes more emotionally taxing and less physically taxing. And you get to know these women, there’s a level of respect. You’re asking them to do things they’ve never been able to do and to face stressful situations and their fears.”

Nick Viall admits that in this quest to find love, he had his hard moments. Nick says that he is very thankful and happy after this season of the Bachelor. It does sound like Nick Viall might have finally found love, but he isn’t revealing too many details just yet.

Cosmopolitan shared that Nick Viall will feel something other than love from one of the girls on the premiere of The Bachelor. Instead, he is actually going to feel a slap in the face from her. The preview shows one girl slapping Nick Viall, and it doesn’t look like a love tap either. No word on what upset someone enough they would slap him.

This familiar face is bringing a ton of surprises! Catch the romance & drama as #TheBachelor begins Monday at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/dznkFruWqa — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 27, 2016

Are you shocked to hear that Nick Viall fell in love with more than one girl during this season of The Bachelor? Do you think that Nick will finally find love? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss watching Nick try to find love starting on January 2 on ABC.

[Featured Image By Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]