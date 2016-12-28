Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Son, Oliver Prinz Von Anhalt, Dies One Week After His Mom

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s son, Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, died one week after his mother suffered a fatal heart attack. According to reports, Oliver had been in a coma since December 18 — when he was involved in a serious motorcycle crash. Zsa Zsa’s widower, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, was reportedly unaware of Oliver’s whereabouts until he was contacted by the coroner.

As reported by Daily News, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt adopted Oliver as an adult. Although adoptions are traditionally initiated by parents who want to provide a loving home to an orphan child, Oliver’s adoption was described as a controversial “business transaction.”

In a 2007 interview with CNN, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt claimed he “had a very hard childhood.”

As a child and a teen, Frédéric developed a fascination with the entertainment industry. In his own words, the magazines, movies, and newspaper articles offered him an escape from his family’s poverty and the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father.

According to Frédéric, one of his closest friends was the son of Princess Marie Auguste of Anhalt. Years later, that friendship led to an incredible act of kindness that changed his life forever.

Following the death of her son, and Frédéric’s parents, Princess Marie Auguste of Anhalt adopted the then 37-year-old man and bestowed him with the title of Prince Frédéric von Anhalt of Munich, the Duke of Saxony.

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt freely admits he has passed the title, through similar transactions, “to at least 10 other people.” Von Anhalt also admitted he was offered up to $2 million” per transaction.

Frédéric said his marriage to Zsa Zsa Gabor was not any different. The Duke of Saxony explained that the actress was “was as intrigued by the promise of gaining a title as he was about being tied to Hollywood royalty.”

Although he said he and Zsa Zsa clearly “didn’t marry for love,” they were close friends who eventually did fall in love after years of marriage.

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt and Zsa Zsa Gabor never confirmed whether Oliver Prinz von Anhalt’s adoption was simply a business transaction. However, as he was an adult at the time, and does not appear to have maintained a relationship with his “parents,” it is assumed that it was.

On December 18, Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99, suffered a massive heart attack at her Bel Air, California, estate. Although she was rushed to a local hospital, the iconic actress could not be revived.

That same day, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s son Oliver crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on Mullholland Drive and sustained critical injuries. Although he survived the initial crash, he remained in a coma until he was pronounced dead on Christmas day.

TMZ reportsFrédéric Prinz von Anhalt was informed of his son’s death on Monday, as he is the next of kin. However, von Anhalt admitted he was unaware his son was injured and actually thought Oliver spent the holiday in Germany.

As reported by AZ-Online.de, Oliver Prinz von Anhalt was a wealthy man, who owned three Los Angeles gentleman’s clubs and had had an impressive collection of 20 cars — many of which were Rolls Royces.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is possible that Zsa Zsa Gabor and her son were both taken to the same hospital on December 18, as Oliver’s accident occurred “practically around the corner [from] the Gabor villa.” If that is the case, the mother and son likely died at the same hospital less than a week apart.

