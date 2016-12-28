Netflix Movies And Series: Review Of ‘Travelers,’ Plus Best Movies On Netflix For Sci-Fi Fans

Netflix provides some of the best movies and series in our modern era, and Travelers is their latest of original series to hit the streaming site. Netflix’s Travelers is a sci-fi thriller sure to please most fans, and Netflix also has some of the best movies of the genre for those looking for more fantastical action. Unlike Netflix original movies, which are largely panned by critics and fans alike, their series are among the most popular out of TV and any streaming venue. But whether or not Netflix subscribers find Travelers to be a binge-worthy series will remain to be seen. Thus far, Travelers has not received many reviews, and it doesn’t seem to be taking the internet by storm; but that doesn’t mean it’s bad.

Netflix’s Travelers: The Plot

IMDB has a score for the show of almost eight stars (out of ten), and the site provides the premise for Netflix’s Travelers.

“Hundreds of years from now, surviving humans discover how to send consciousness back through time, into people of the 21st century. These travelers assume the lives of others, while attempting to save humanity from a terrible future.”

To be more specific, when a human in the 21st century dies the travelers assume their body. Thus they take on the life that their hosts had, kind of like Quantum Leap but more morbid. Eric McCormack (Will and Grace) plays the leader of the group from the future that leaps into the body of an FBI agent. His team consists of a man whose host was a heroin addict, a woman who leaped into an extremely abusive relationship, among many others.

Seemingly, this is the casts’ first major role (aside from McCormack); and MacKenzie Porter steals the show. The series does a great job of character building and depth, but Porter’s character (Marcy Warton) is constantly evolving showing her range as an actress.

Netflix’s Travelers: The Delivery

The plot is original which is hard to pull off these days, and the characters are strong. The series is as dramatic as it is thrilling, but because of a constantly looming soundtrack, Netflix’s Travelers is a bit uneven. There are very witty lines in the series that would normally be a laugh-out-loud moment; because of the ominous music playing over these moments, the humor is lost.

Because of this, it’s hard to tell what the creators want the audience to feel. At times this is a very dark show, but then it has moments where it feels like a fun adventure, but the series never commits fully to either tone. But the powerful performances from the cast helps make up for this, and this makes it a worthy sci-fi thriller to watch.

Because the first season spent so much time with character building, this feels like a perfect setup for the second season. Most likely fans of sci-fi and thrillers won’t find the season finale to be as gripping as they would like, so Netflix subscribers will probably not find it pleasing to binge-watch the show since the payoff isn’t that high. But if you were to watch all 12 episodes of the first season at a moderate pace, rather than watching all of it within a few days, you will most likely enjoy the experience.

Best Movies On Netflix For Sci-Fi Fans

If after watching Netflix’s Travelers you still crave some good sci-fi fantasy, Netflix has some of the best movies of the genre currently streaming.

ARQ

This is one of the few Netflix original movies that garnered positive attention. Though it’s nothing you haven’t seen before from other time-loop based movies, it’s still very solid and offers some edge-of-your-seat action.

Galaxy Quest

This hilarious satire is great to revisit for those that have seen it, and newer generations will fall in love with it. The film received a stunning 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site provides the synopsis for one of the best Netflix movies.

“For four years, the courageous crew of the NSEA Protector donned their uniforms and set out on thrilling and often dangerous missions in space – then their series was cancelled. Twenty years later, the five stars of the classic ’70s series “Galaxy Quest” are still in costume, making appearances at sci-fi conventions for legions of die-hard fans – but some of those fans are a little more far out than the actors could have ever imagined. A group of aliens who have mistaken intercepted television transmissions for “historical documents” arrive at a convention and whisk “Commander Peter Quincy Taggart” and his crew into space to help them in their all-too-real war against a deadly adversary.”

Circle

Independent movies are often overlooked on Netflix, but Circle is certainly worth viewing. The film, which is just under 90 minutes, wastes no time leaping right into the plot: a group of strangers suddenly finds themselves standing in a circle around a futuristic machine that kills them off based on their votes. And if you refuse to vote, the machine kills someone from the group randomly.

The Forgotten

When a mother is told that her memory of her lost child is all made up, because of a psychotic breakdown, she will go to any lengths possible to discover the truth. This film has plenty of drama, suspense, and sci-fi mystery.

Fire in the Sky

Was he just creating a fictional story, or was he really abducted by aliens? Based on supposed true events, Fire in the Sky tells the story of a man who claimed to be abducted by aliens.

Barbarella

If you like your Netflix movies to come with a cheesy erotic plot, then Barbarella is one of the best. Jane Fonda stars as an outer space traveler who is sent to find a missing scientist, and along the way she finds plenty of pleasure.

Primer

With a blend of drama, mystery, and science fiction, this is one of the best movies on Netflix if you want a cerebral challenge.

*Batteries Not Included

The ’80s was a decade of big movies, and Batteries Not Included is one of the best for a feel-good experience that’s perfect for the entire family. Tiny flying saucers help an impoverished group of tenants survive in their slums and in return the tenants help fight the aliens’ enemies.

From Netflix’s Travelers to *Batteries Not Included, some of the best series and movies on Netflix are perfect for sci-fi fans.

