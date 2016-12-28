Tarek And Christina El Moussa: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Canceled After Divorce?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are reportedly headed for divorce, but will their breakup lead to the cancellation of their HGTV house-flipping series, Flip or Flop?

On their reality series, Tarek and Christina El Moussa appear to be a happily married couple who work together flipping houses, but nowadays, they are estranged and doing their best to co-parent their two children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 1-year-old Brayden James.

What will happen to their show?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have yet to officially confirm or deny their exact plans for Flip or Flop, but in their statement to People Magazine earlier this month, in which they confirmed their split, they claimed to be dedicated to continuing to work together.

“We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” they explained at the time.

A short time after Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s split was confirmed by the television stars, the network behind their show released a statement revealing that they would continue to air the currently airing episodes of Season 7 — and continue with production on future episodes as previously scheduled.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” the statement read, via Perez Hilton. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

While the network said nothing about its potential plans to remove the house-flipping series from its lineup, E! News claimed weeks later that the show would be ending in 2017. According to the report, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have continued to work with the network, but only to fulfill the obligations required by their current contracts with HGTV.

“The show will end after that,” an insider claimed.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa got married in 2009 and ended their relationship in May of this year after an odd incident at their Yorba Linda, California.

“We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution,” Christina and Tarek El Moussa said in a statement to People Magazine regarding the May incident. “There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

According to officials, police received a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun” on May 23 and later responded to the Chino Hills State Park Main Ridge Trail where Tarek was located. As the report explained, a witness had claimed to have seen Tarek “run out of his back door” and “jump over his back fence” before venturing off onto a nearby hiking trail. Meanwhile, the report claimed, Christina El Moussa was left “crying and shaking.”

While Tarek and Christina El Moussa have referred to the incident as a “misunderstanding,” at least a couple of other witnesses were interviewed and when police reportedly spoke to Shannon Rhodes, who appeared to be the hair and makeup artist of Christina El Moussa, they were informed that Tarek “seemed upset” before leaving the home and when she reportedly tried to talk to the television star, he completely ignored her. That said, Christina El Moussa’s now-estranged husband, did not make any threatening statements to Rhodes, nor did he say anything about harming himself.

Although Tarek and Christina El Moussa are no longer involved in a romantic relationship with one another, a report by Hollywood Take on December 28 claimed Christina is dedicated to saving the brand she and Tarek have created.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]