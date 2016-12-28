Carrie Fisher Walk Of Fame Star Made By Fans Following ‘Star Wars’ Actress’ Death

The late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher got a Walk of Fame star unofficially. After failing to be given one before her untimely death this past week, fans responded with a tribute using a star which hadn’t been given to anyone as of yet.

For now, the fan-made star isn’t going anywhere.

This shows a definite reversal to the general feelings Democrats had over the election of Donald Trump, as his star had been destroyed shortly after the Electoral College presented the initial final vote count. Of course, his unapologetic attitude rubs a lot of people the wrong way, while Carrie became quick friends with almost everyone she met.

Star Wars co-workers and even Felicity Jones, who had admittedly never met Fisher, all agreed that she was an extremely funny person, a delight to be around. The tributes to Disney’s adopted princess are all across Twitter and Facebook, and still growing after cardiac arrest took her life.

2016 has become like the Rambo movies with its celebrity body count, having taken not only Carrie Fisher, but also David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Lemmy Kilmister, Florence Henderson, George Michael, and almost too many to mention.

Fisher’s acting career earned its jump start in 1977 with Star Wars, a film which only in the last 20 years gained a subtitle to differentiate it from the prequels. After having finished Return of the Jedi, she had solidified her place in the hearts of millions. Of course, by then she had developed a drug problem possibly related to having starred in Christmas Special, which George Lucas went to extreme means to attempt to make us all forget. She had also made a good share of cameos in other films, including Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Mike Myers’ Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

Much of Carrie’s career wasn’t in front of the camera, having been an executive producer for These Old Broads, a singer whose music was heard in Hannah and her Sisters, Ringo, and of course, that one movie George Lucas wants everybody to forget, and a writer for Young Indiana Jones and Roseanne. She had only recently come back to the front of the camera to reprise her role as Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) ex-wife and the General of the Resistance.

Oddly it was Han Solo who ended up finishing his role in the series after Harrison Ford finally got what he wanted decades ago: He had wanted the character to die in the first film. It’s unknown how Star Wars Episode 8 will work with Fisher no longer available to reprise the role of Leia.

With so much behind her, Carrie Fisher surprisingly never had a star given to her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fans came together to take an unused star and add gold lettering to read, “Carrie Fisher, may the Force be with you always.” Various flowers were added, a sign that it was more than an honor to the late actress, but a memorial as well. Since it’s highly doubtful that fans will be allowed to attend Fisher’s funeral, it is probably the closest we will get, and TMZ reports that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce isn’t removing it for a while.

In honor of Fisher’s role as Princess Leia, fans also added a glass of blue milk – a popular beverage in the Star Wars films – and a cinnamon bun, an homage to her hairstyle in the original film. Hopefully, they’ll keep it tasteful and not add a metal bikini in homage to her role in Return of the Jedi, when she was chained to Jabba.

Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher, and know that you remain the godmother of strong female roles in cinema.

[Featured Image by Matteo Chinellato / Shutterstock.com]