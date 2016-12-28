Kris Jenner Gave Hot Gourmet Meals To The Homeless On Christmas

Kris Jenner doesn’t have a heart of stone after all. The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch may have snubbed Blac Chyna over Christmas, but she’s definitely still giving to charity during the holiday season. The infamous momager and reality star was seen handing out hot meals to the homeless on Christmas day, which is surprising because most would be nursing a nasty hangover after the Christmas Eve party Kris hosted the night before.

According to TMZ, Kris had a little holiday surprise in store for those who are making their home on Skid Row for the holidays. Jenner reportedly called up the local non-profit Red Eye and spoke to the director, Justin Mayo. Kris told Justin she had some food to share with the homeless, and it turns out that it wasn’t just any old food. It turns out that Kris Jenner wanted to share a real Christmas treat because she had 100 hot meals delivered to the less fortunate. The chef-prepared meals included some real fancy dishes, including white truffle mac and cheese, turkey, ham, sweet potato souffle, and more.

Kris wasn’t on hand to witness the crowd enjoying her Christmas treat. As mentioned earlier, it’s possible she was busy nursing a hangover from the rocking Christmas Eve party she threw at her house the night before. Even with all the ugliness in the Kardashian family this year, like Kim’s Paris robbery, Kanye’s breakdown and even Khloe’s divorce, that still didn’t stop Kris from throwing her annual bash.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, nearly everyone was at Jenner’s annual holiday party. Khloe Kardashian decided to skip the event this year, opting for a Christmas spent with her new boo, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland, He had a Christmas Day basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, so he wasn’t able to be in Calabasas for the huge event and Khloe decided to stay by his side.

Another notable non-appearance at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party was her son, Rob Kardashian. After the huge blowout fight that Rob and Chyna had just a week earlier, it was rumored that Kris decided to uninvite her future daughter-in-law to the party. Since Rob and Chyna had already kissed and made up, Rob decided to sit out the party since his woman couldn’t come.

Lmao mama Kris didn’t add Tyga and Blac I love you @krisjenner pic.twitter.com/8KW2Rfyb3U — Kim Kardashian Fan (@UltimateKimK) December 25, 2016

Kris even delivered an extra diss toward Rob’s fiance when she had custom stockings made for the entire family, except for Blac Chyna. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch even had stockings made for Chyna’s kids, King Cairo and Dream. There’s no telling if Kris is ever going to forgive Chyna after it was exposed on Instagram that she isn’t all that into Rob and that she is still fighting for the Kardashian last name even if she has to go around Kris to get it. Not to mention that the fight between Rob and Chyna allegedly got so bad that Corey Gamble had to pull Chyna off of Rob.

So while Kris Jenner has definitely turned stone cold toward Rob Kardashian’s fiance, Blac Chyna, she certainly hasn’t stopped caring about people. Specifically, the people of Skid Row who enjoyed some of the finest food that Kris had to offer on Christmas day. It’s unclear if this was a planned event or if she just had a ton of food left over from the party the night before. Either way, a lot of people got to enjoy a good holiday meal who might otherwise have been hungry for the holidays.

