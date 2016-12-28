DAY6 Plans For Epic 2017 — JYP Entertainment K-Pop Boy Band Reveals Monthly Releases And Concerts To Fans [Video]

In the K-pop industry, most K-pop acts consisting of two or more people are considered a band either they be a boy band or girl group. However, if we were to compare K-pop bands to the perceived view of a band, they aren’t bands at all given the fact they only do vocals sometimes with choreography. Bands, the ones in which members play instruments, however, do exist with some having a great following. Probably one of the most popular bands in K-pop today is CNBLUE in which each member plays an instrument. Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Jong Hyun both play guitar and provide vocals, Kang Min Hyuk plays drums, and Lee Jung Shin plays bass. Yong Hwa and Jung Shin also rap too.

Right now, the one entertainment company and label who seems to have the most popular bands is JYP Entertainment. Wonder Girls is easily on top of the list as they officially became a four-member girl band back in 2015 with Sunmi on bass, Yenny on keyboard, Yubin on drums, and Hyerim on guitar. All members provide vocals with the exception of Yubin who raps. Nevertheless, they showed off their new direction in their 2015 studio album Reboot featuring title track song “I Feel You.”

It was also that same year JYP Entertainment debuted a new band known as Day6. The six male member band consisting of Jae as lead guitarist, vocalist and rapper, Sungjin as leader, main vocalist, and rhythm guitarist, Young K as bassist, vocalist, and rapper, Wonpil as the synthesizer, keyboardist, and vocalist, Dowoon as drummer, and Junhyeok as keyboardist and vocalist, released their debut extended play (EP) or mini-album The Day on September 7, 2015. It reached the top ten in both Korea and the United States World Charts and sold over 12,000 copies.

After a busy 2016 in which they released their second EP Daydream featuring the title track song “Letting Go” and Junhyeok leaving them after terminating his contract with JYP Entertainment for personal reasons, Day6 is ready to tackle 2017. As a matter of fact, they are so confident in the upcoming year that they made their plans for the year public showing how epic it would be. Fans will surely have a lot to take in with monthly concerts and releases.

The details of Day6’s upcoming 2017 schedule was made public knowledge at midnight KST on December 29. According to Soompi, JYP Entertainment released an image of an annual calendar titled Every Day6. In the image, it shows specifically marked days for pre-concerts, releases, and concerts.

From the image provided, there will only be one pre-concert held on Thursday, January 5. Afterward, all other upcoming dates are either releases or concerts. The releases and concerts are listed below.

Releases Friday, January 6 Monday, February 6 Monday, March 6 Thursday, April 6 Monday, May 6 Wednesday, June 7 Thursday, July 6 Monday, August 8 Wednesday, September 6 Tuesday, October 10 Monday, November 6 Wednesday, December 6

Concerts Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5 Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5 Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2 Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7 Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7 Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2 Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 7 Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3 Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8 Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5 Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2



Day6 is really pushing the envelope when it comes to releasing content out to their fans. With 12 official release dates, 24 concert dates, and one pre-concert, Day6 might be busy 24/7 working on new content. To some extent, this might be a reaction to how certain new K-pop acts last year delivered a lot more for their fans such as Black Pink delivering four songs despite only being four months old. Let’s just hope all of the content they work on is at least decent. So much work leaves the door open for duds.

For K-pop fans interested in Day6 and the sound they provide, their two mini-albums, The Day and Daydream, are available to purchase on YesAsia.

[Featured Image by JYP Entertainment]