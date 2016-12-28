Is A New Selena Gomez Album Coming Soon? She’s Teamed Up With Paulina Rubio

Selena Gomez is reportedly working on new music.

Although the 24-year-old actress and singer has yet to confirm a release date for her new album, a new report claims Gomez has teamed up with fellow musician Paulina Rubio for a new track which could be released in the coming weeks.

During an interview with Vanidades magazine on December 27, via Direct Lyrics, Rubio confirmed her upcoming new album would include “collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez” and that the future complication would be released sometime early next year. However, when it comes to the production of the track, the outlet suspected that the song might have been recorded before Gomez’s recent career hiatus.

As fans of Selena Gomez will recall, the singer announced struggles with depression, panic attacks, and anxiety in August of this year. At the time, she was in the midst of her Revival World Tour, which was expected to continue through the end of this month.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez explained to People Magazine in her statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” she continued.

Selena Gomez’s statement came as a shock to many and ultimately led the troubled singer to reportedly seek help for her mental struggles in rehab. As Us Weekly revealed to readers months after the statement was shared, Gomez checked into a treatment center outside of Nashville, Tennessee, which an insider described as “private” but also “super intense.”

Selena Gomez allegedly spent several weeks in rehab before entering back into the spotlight in November when she attended the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

During the show, Selena Gomez was honored with the award for Best Female Artist: Pop Rock and during her speech, she spoke of her need to take some time off. She also advised others who are struggling to get help.

As for Selena Gomez’s potentially upcoming new album, the singer has reportedly been working on the rumored compilation for the last several months. In fact, back in August, Seventeen magazine shared a clip of a song teased by Gomez on Snapchat.

“Lately I’ve been writing and recording some new music. I’m getting ready to release another album. I can definitely say that now,” she told a Singapore audience around the same time.

Selena Gomez has also addressed her potential new album on Instagram, and just weeks ago, she posed for a photo with The Futuristics.

Earlier this month, Ultimate Music shared details about Selena Gomez’s recent work in the studio, claiming the singer has teamed up with producer Ross Golan, who is behind songs including “Same Old Love” and Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

“[Selena Gomez] has also been working in the studio with producer TEK and Matt Peters and most recently with Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics, responsible behind Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello’s current smash ‘Bad Things,'” the outlet further confirmed.

