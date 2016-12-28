‘Southern Charm’ News: Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Are Reportedly Back Together Again

Fans of Southern Charm know that Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis are on-again and off-again. This couple really did seem like they were finally over, but it turns out that is not the case, according to a new report.

Life & Style recently shared that Thomas and Kathryn are allegedly back together. They have two children together and want to do what is best for the kids. They fight a lot during their relationship, but it looks like they are going to try to make it work. Kathryn and Thomas have tried more than once, however, and were not able to make it work.

St. Julien was born in November of 2015, and Kathryn and Thomas haven’t been together since then. This is their second child together joining Kensington, who is 2-years-old. Now, it turns out that Thomas and Kathryn are back together again.

An insider shared, “They’re telling friends they’re trying to make it work for the kids. They’ve been spending more time together, attending dinner parties and filming season four of Southern Charm.”

They are filming the series right now, but so far, they have been able to keep what is going on pretty quiet. The fans would love to hear it straight from Kathryn and Thomas, but they are probably waiting until the new season airs to let everyone know what is going on with them.

Kensie is about to return home from school to a Christmas tree. I was not allowed to put it up until now @SC_bravo. pic.twitter.com/grtw4DIma7 — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) December 19, 2016

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have been working together on the show.

The source revealed, “Being together so much made them see they still had feelings for each other.”

They are also around each other for the children, so that forces Kathryn and Thomas to spend a lot of time together. These two have always had trouble staying away from each other even when they start dating someone new. They split after their first daughter was born but obviously ended up back together long enough to have a son. They have both dated various people since their split as well but have not been very public about the relationships.

Reality Tea shared just last month that Kathryn and Thomas were arguing over what went down at Thanksgiving. There was a lot of speculation that Kathryn Dennis wouldn’t return to the show this season, but that is not the case, and she is back once again. Thomas allegedly had the kids for Thanksgiving, and he enjoyed a bit of alcohol over the holiday. Thomas tweeted a pic showing that he had alcohol, but he later deleted it. Their court order says they aren’t allowed to have alcohol around the kids, so of course, Kathryn was not okay with that at all.

Kathryn Dennis actually spent some time in rehab lately in order to help take care of herself. Kathryn has been through a lot of issues through the years, so if Thomas and Kathryn can work things out, it will surprise a lot of people. It does sound like they are going to at least give it a try. Fans know that this relationship can’t happen without a lot of drama, which, of course, makes for great television.

Are you shocked to hear that Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are allegedly back together again? Do you think that Kathryn and Thomas should be together despite their problems? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss Southern Charm when it returns to Bravo next year. They have not revealed exactly when the new season will start airing, but when it returns, viewers will finally get to see what is going on with Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel.

[Featured Image by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images]