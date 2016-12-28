Thomas Gibson Fans Throw A New Years Eve Party On Twitter As The #NoHotchNoWatch ‘Criminal Minds’ Boycott Continues

Thomas Gibson fans are having a twitter party from Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. until New Year’s Eve and everyone is invited. #NoHotchNoWatch is continuing their boycott of Criminal Minds with a four-day celebration to ring in the year 2017. It is going to be a great year, so #WheelsUpForGibsonville.

The Criminal Minds boycott has brought together what has become a tight-knit group of tens of thousands, in not hundreds of thousands of posters and readers. The #NoHotchNoWatch protest is spread across a system of dozens of hashtags.

Fireworks display to get the #NoHotchNoWatch Thomas Gibson New Years Eve party started.

The New Years Eve party in honor of Thomas Gibson and the Criminal Minds boycott will be promoted at various #NoHotchNoWatch hashtags but will center around the #CheersThomasGibson2017 hashtag created just for the New Years party. It isn’t too early to check their New Years Eve Party hashtag either.

Use both #NoHotchNoWatch and #CheersThomasGibson in the Criminal Minds boycott party posts for best results. Anyone can join in the fun.

The Criminal Minds boycott party is already taking shape at #CheersThomasGibson2017. #NoHotchNoWatch even has New Years Eve party favors for guests, including a selection of free downloadable Thomas Gibson desktop calendars for the New Year.

Check this out – we get to cheer on Thomas Gibson & get a #NoHotchNoWatch 2017 calendar. It’s a win-win all around.#CheersThomasGibson2017 pic.twitter.com/h0v7ZbxSeb — Jeri Anderson???? (@IUredhead) December 27, 2016

Not Sure WHICH calendar to use. Right Click and save them all! #NoHotchNoWatch #CheersThomasGibson2017 pic.twitter.com/VCydZFcRDk — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) December 27, 2016

Don’t Forget:

Tonight starts The #NoHotchNoWatch New Year’s Celebration! Join us at 9 pm to say #CheersThomasGibson2017 pic.twitter.com/eb1KNacUuU — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) December 28, 2016

As much as I love Prentiss, this was, is, and will always be Hotch’s iconic line. #NoHotchNoWatch pic.twitter.com/Isix4WyXeY — azalea???? (@PagetBrewstLove) December 18, 2016

Yes! That’s him! CM, bring back our Unit Chief, HOTchner until then #NoHotchNoWatch & we will continue to support our beloved #ThomasGibson https://t.co/L1vh82cpqc — leckybecky (@leckybecky123) December 28, 2016

The true hero doesn’t seek adulation.

He fights for right and justice simply because it’s his nature. ✨Aaron Hotchner????@ImThomasGibson pic.twitter.com/aWxLgz0GDK — ImXs0u233 (@ImXs0u) December 28, 2016

Thomas Gibson will be honored with the four days, New Years Eve party, which promises to be loads of fun on Twitter. #NoHotchNoWatch is very serious about their cause, but they definitely know how to make an online protest fun too.

The Criminal Minds boycott was called, due to the allegedly unfair practices of ABC and CBS. In the view of #NoHotchNoWatch, Thomas Gibson has been the subject of a smear campaign that damaged his reputation as an actor. The group feels that Thomas Gibson was fired unfairly, and treated unfairly in the media.

Thomas Gibson was unjustly treated according to former Criminal Minds viewers at #NoHotchNoWatch, #SupportThomasGibson, #HotchIsOurHero, and many other hashtags. These fans loved the show, but are boycotting Criminal Minds now saying the show makes no sense without Thomas Gibson’s character Hotch anyway.

The Criminal Minds boycott has been ongoing since the beginning of Season 12. Thomas Gibson has never missed an episode, in 12 years prior to his termination from the show. The situation parallels the allegedly arbitrary firing of Padget Brewster and A.J. Cook in 2011. A protest brought the girls back to the show.

Thomas Gibson’s Criminal Minds co-star Padget Brewster is quoted on Cinema Blend explaining her experience with CBS, years ago.

“CBS had just called Ed Bernero and said, “I want new women.” So we were fired, the fans were upset, there was a petition.”

Criminal Minds co-star A.J Cook explains to TV Guide what happened after a fan-led protest and petition.

“Their outpouring of support really blew me away. That’s definitely the silver lining to being let go. The fans really let me know how they felt, and I guess they really let CBS know too.”

#NoHotchNoWatch wants to do the same thing for Thomas Gibson. That’s why the Criminal Minds boycott, and the Wednesday night protests. Now they are having a New Year’s Eve party on Twitter to celebrate Thomas Gibson.

The #NoHotchNoWatch Criminal Minds boycott is exciting. It should be exciting for CBS and ABC to know that avid fans of a 12-year-old show still care this much. Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore left Criminal Minds in 2016 and it made a huge difference in ratings. #NoHotchNoWatch is letting them know why.

Criminal Minds co-star Padget Brewster, however, says she was forced to come back to Criminal Minds largely against her will. After firing her, Brewster alleges on Cinema Blend CBS had the nerve to enforce her contract and force her to come back.

“They said, ‘Well, they added another year to your contract for you to get those 17 episodes.’ And I couldn’t understand that. So I was forced to go back or… terrifying things were inferred. And I was kind of pissed, but then I went back and thought, ‘I love everyone there!’ I hated CBS. [What they did] was just scummy.”

Thomas Gibson allegedly kicked a co-producer but considering the past track record recounted by Criminal Minds co-stars A.J. Cook and Padget Brewster, one could wonder how much weight to give the CBS account of the incident, which was featured in the news for months.

#NoHotchNoWatch wants to clear Thomas Gibson’s name and obtain a formal apology from CBS and ABC, as well as allow him to return to the show if he chooses to do so. They do not, however, want CBS and ABC to force him to return to Criminal Minds unless he wants to.

Even though Criminal Minds just isn’t the same without Thomas Gibson, fans at #NoHotchNoWatch stress that they want Gibson to have a choice. The New Years Eve party is an outgrowth of their protest, as they find new ways to support Thomas Gibson.

Thomas Gibson fans from #NoHotchNoWatch are protesting Criminal Minds with a fun New Years Eve online party at #CheersThomasGibson2017.

