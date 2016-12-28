GoFundMe Page Launched To Save ‘Golden Girls’ Actress Betty White From ‘Curse Of 2016’

As there are now just three days left until 2016 ends, a man from Spartanburg, South Carolina, has decided that Golden Girls actress Betty White, 94, must not succumb to the “Curse of 2016” and has launched his own GoFundMe campaign to keep Betty White with us.

WCVB has reported that a man named Demetrios Hrysikos set up his GoFundMe campaign on Tuesday to save Betty White and donations are currently being sought to help keep Betty safe.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017. We need new artists to carry the mantel of all the great ones we lost this year so keep sharing and donating to ensure a better 2017 for the arts.”

Hyrsikos states that his goal is to raise $2,000 and that if Betty White chooses not to accept his protection, he will kindly donate any funds received from his GoFundMe campaign to the local youth theater near him, the Spartanburg Little Theater.

So far, 231 people have donated money to the Betty White campaign, and the GoFundMe page has gone over its stated $2,000 goal in less than one day with $2,491 having been donated to help save the Golden Girls actress.

With the surprise death of George Michael and Carrie Fisher so close to the end of the year, many have noted that the “Curse of 2016” has seen many beloved and cherished artists taken from the world far too soon. The year 2016 began with the death of David Bowie, and after that the list was seemingly endless with the untimely deaths of people like Prince, Alan Rickman, Victoria Wood, Muhammad Ali, George Martin, Garry Shandling, Gene Wilder and Leonard Cohen.

As this year draws to a close, fans of Betty White are more concerned than ever for her safety, and along with the GoFundMe campaign have taken to Twitter to ask that she be protected and not taken from the world just yet.

One Twitter user, #RadFinch21, wrote, “2016, don’t you touch her! Don’t you ever touch her! Do not touch Betty White!” Rebecca Iannucci also tweeted, “Please stay inside for the foreseeable future,” which echoes the sentiments of many on social media.

Betty White is an Emmy-winning actress who is best known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls and her character Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In 2014, White found herself being awarded the Guinness World Record for Longest TV Career for an Entertainer, to which she said, “I have no regrets at all. None. I consider myself to be the luckiest old broad on two feet.”

As the Betty White GoFundMe page continues to make headlines, Parade describes how aging is really not a great concern for Betty.

“It’s not a surprise, we knew it was coming. Make the most of it. So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game.”

While Betty White has had such a long career as an entertainer, she was once asked if there was anything else she would like to achieve in her lifetime.

“My answer to anything under the sun, like ‘What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?’ is ‘Robert Redford’.”

With so many deaths this year from what is being called the “Curse of 2016,” fans of Betty White are hoping that she will remain safe, which is the novel idea behind this new GoFundMe campaign.

