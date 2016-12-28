Jessa Duggar Drops Possible Baby Name Hint On Instagram, Ben Seewald Lands Job Speaking Alongside Controversial Preacher

Did Jessa Duggar reveal her second child’s name in her latest Instagram post?

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are preparing for the birth of Spurgeon Elliot Seewald’s little brother or sister, and fans are dying to find out if the couple’s second child will also be bestowed with an unusual name. As the Daily Mail reports, Jessa recently shared a baby bump update on Instagram, and it’s evident that the third-oldest Duggar daughter and her husband are running out of time to pick a moniker for the newest addition to their rapidly growing family.

????????first – second ???????? #34weeks A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:23am PST

The second Seewald baby is expected to arrive in about six weeks, and Jessa Duggar has not informed her fans whether she and Ben are choosing a name for a boy or girl. However, it’s possible that the Counting On star recently revealed the baby’s moniker in an Instagram post. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jessa and Ben used their Instagram page to drop hints about their first child’s unusual name. A few months before the little boy was born, the couple posted multiple quotes from Charles Spurgeon, the 19th-century Baptist preacher who their son is named after.

Jessa Duggar recently took to Instagram to share a quote from A.W. Tozer, another popular preacher. This isn’t the first time Jessa has shared Tozer’s words with her fans, so is it possible that she wants to name her second child after the man who has been described as a modern-day prophet?

Jessa has said that she wants to break her family’s “letter theme” tradition, so she is free to pick a baby name that starts with the letter “T.” Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gave all 19 of their children names that start with “J.” Josh Duggar followed his parents’ lead by sticking to the letter theme and giving his four kids names that begin with “M.” However, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have talked about choosing a different baby name theme.

“The only theme we might have are using names of heroes from the Christian faith,” Jessa told People last year.

A.W. Tozer would certainly qualify as a hero of the Christian faith. According to the Christian and Ministry Alliance, he was a self-taught pastor who preached “that the church was on a dangerous course towards compromising with ‘worldly’ concerns.” He practiced what he preached by living a non-materialistic lifestyle, and the successful author of over 40 books donated most of the royalties from his writings to the needy.

Perhaps Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald find the names of popular preachers like Spurgeon and Tozer so appealing because Ben aspires to be like them. He has said that he wants to attend seminary school, and Jim Bob Duggar told People that he gave Ben permission to court Jessa because he was the first of her potential suitors to show “a spiritual focus and legitimate calling about ministry work.”

My view from the living room… he's the best daddy! ???? Gotta brush them teefers– all 8 of 'em! #SpurgeonElliotSeewald A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Oct 9, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

Earlier this year, Ben revealed that he was finishing his undergraduate education online through the Moody Bible Institute, but he admitted that he still has “a long way to go” before he achieves his dream of getting into seminary school. However, he didn’t need to study theology for years to score a gig speaking alongside high-profile Christian leaders. According to the Grace Reformed Baptist Church Facebook page, Ben Seewald is scheduled to speak at the Evangelism Reformation Conference in Hurst, Texas.

Seewald has actually interviewed fellow speaker Jason Lisle, the director of research at the Institute for Creation Research. During their sit-down, Lisle claimed that there “is no such thing as an atheist.”

Another speaker at the upcoming event, preacher Voddie Baucham, has made a few controversial comments in the past. According to Homeschoolers Anonymous, Baucham believes that God gives middle-aged men teenage daughters for a reason: The girls are supposed to fulfill their fathers’ desires for attention from younger women. As evidenced by the quote below, he thinks that men cheat on their wives when their daughters don’t pay enough attention to them.

“A lot of men are leaving their wives for younger women because they yearn for attention from younger women. And God gave them a daughter who can give them that. And instead they go find a substitute daughter….you’ve seen it, we’ve all seen it. These old guys going and finding these substitute daughters.”

Baucham is also a fan of corporal punishment who has said that parents should wear out disobedient toddlers with all-day spanking sessions.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Duggar fans have blasted Ben for not getting a “real” job to support his growing family. It looks like Jessa Duggar’s husband is hitting the evangelical speaking circuit to make a little extra cash, but now he may have to worry about getting criticized over the company he’s keeping.

[Featured Image by Jessa Duggar Seewald/Facebook]