‘The Walking Dead’: Robert Kirkman Will Adapt Comic Issue 200 By Season 12, Season 7 TV Show Now At Issue 111 — Carl Grimes’ Future Sealed?

The Walking Dead season seven series is currently on par with issue No. 111 in the comic books so there seems to be a good amount to go when adapting the AMC TV show from the Skybound publication. Robert Kirkman talked about this alignment and unlike Game of Thrones where its source material has overtaken the HBO series, Kirkman seems confident that this won’t be an issue as he seems to back his endless imagination when it comes to the zombie apocalypse that explores beyond what a typical zombie movie portrays.

TWD TV Show Still Has Plenty Of Content

Kirkman explained to what end the show will wind up on par with the comics, according to Screen Rant.

“It took us 6 seasons to get to [issue] 100, it won’t take us 6 years to get to 200 and that will take us to season … TWELVE. And we’ll still be ahead of the show at that point.”

Is The Walking Dead creator hinting at the show’s possible end beyond season seven in about five years? There has been a decline in viewership as of late, but there doesn’t seem to be a hint of the series ending anytime soon. Robert seems to be a visionary in his method as represented in the comics and chances are he has an ample supply going on in his head as he adapts from paper to the television screen.

Right now The Walking Dead comic has released its December issue of No. 161 and this means that the Skybound publication is around 50 issues ahead of the TV show. So it seems there’s no real concern of both mediums being caught up with each other and it’s theorized that season 12 may mark the series’ end. Realistically the show is going to have to conclude at some point right?

At this juncture in the comics, there seems to be some similarities between the TV show and the publication when it comes to the “All Out War” storyline and then there are the Whisperers to consider with Carl’s love for the leader’s daughter. Will the TV series follow suit by keeping things close to the comic?

Will Carl Grimes Be The Sole Survivor?

Actor Michael Rooker gave his thoughts on what would portray a great ending to the series as he subscribed to the possibility that Carl Grimes would be the sole survivor from the group. He explains how Carl would be reliving pieces of his life from his perspective.

Do you think Kirkman will take Rooker’s vision into consideration? Although Merle Dixon was killed off long ago, it is quite a coincidence that he focuses in on Carl Grimes. Also, since AMC has reached the show’s mid-season seven finale, there looks to be a relational focus between Carl/Negan and Carl/Rick that doesn’t divert from the comics, according to Vanity Fair.

Andrew Lincoln addresses this in an interview with TV Insider.

“I’m interested in the relationship between Negan and Carl and Carl and Rick. There’s a very complicated, extraordinary psychology between those characters.”

Where do you see The Walking Dead headed on AMC? Although the ratings have gone down, it still remains on the No. 1 mark for cable.

It is a good thing the show continues to have fresh content during it duration and Walking Dead fans can rest easy now there’s some considerable time to go between the run of comics and the TV series.

The Walking Dead season seven continues come Feb. 12, 2017 where it looks like Rick Grimes’ group from Alexandria prep for war along with the Hilltop Colony and The Kingdom. It will be pretty interesting as it seems most are keeping things close to the vest without Negan knowing about what they are up to.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]