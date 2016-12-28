Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Slam Kanye West: Kardashians Believe He’s ‘Hurting Their Brand,’ Claims Source

Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner allegedly believe that Kanye West’s recent bizarre behavior, which saw him hospitalized last month, is “hurting the Kardashian brand.”

That’s according to a new report by Life & Style, as an insider is now alleging to the site that West’s trip to the hospital and subsequent trip to New York City to meet Donald Trump, have allegedly been tearing Kim and Kanye apart as the divorce rumors swirl.

“Kanye’s actions are hurting Kim’s brand,” a source revealed to the magazine of Kardashian and West’s alleged recent marriage drama, claiming that Kim was supposedly “particularly disturbed” by Kanye’s recent trip to the East Coast to meet with the President Elect and is supposedly now “finished” with her husband of two years as reports claim the duo have been suffering serious marriage drama in recent weeks.

“[Kim] feels like his meeting with Trump was a slap in the face,” continued the site’s insider amid reports Kanye’s drama is causing a serious Kardashian family feud with Kris, adding that “Kim has tried to protect Kanye from himself for years, but she can no longer do it” as rumors swirl that West supposedly also been caught in a feud with his mother-in-law Kris as she attempts to protect the Kardashian family brand.

Hollywood Life previously reported that Kardashian wasn’t exactly thrilled about West’s plans to endorse Trump last month, claiming that Kim felt, even before Kanye met up with the businessman, that being associated with the Republican would be bad for the Kardashian brand.

“[Kim] didn’t want that association to hurt their brand,” a source said earlier this year, but claimed that West supposedly wasn’t willing to listen to his husband’s political reservations.

“He basically said f*** it and told her he was going to rant about Trump,” continued the source at the time, but added that Kim and Kaye were “choosing not to talk politics to each other” as the feud rumors hit the headlines.

Life & Style’s insider alleged that it’s not just West’s bizarre rants and very public meeting with Trump that have supposedly caused drama within his marriage to Kim, as the site also reported that Kanye has been exhibiting some strange behavior at home.

According to the magazine’s Kim Kardashian source, Kanye West has allegedly been doing a lot of painting since he was released from hospital in late November and supposedly believes that he can make millions of dollars from his artwork.

“[Kanye] has been telling his friends that he’s the next Pablo Picasso,” a source said of West’s latest creative output that has supposedly been leaving Kim frustrated with her husband of two years as the Kardashian family feud rumors swirl.

“[West has] been painting ever since his release,” continued the source, adding that West allegedly “thinks he’ll make millions selling his artwork” amid reports his marriage to Kim is on the rocks.

But while the Kardashian clan haven’t spoken out to confirm or deny reports claiming that both Kim and Kris both believe Kanye is ruining her brand, this isn’t the first time it’s been claimed that Kim and her family aren’t exactly pleased with West and his eccentric behaviour.

Page Six reported back in February that things weren’t exactly good within the Kardashian clan because of West, alleging that Kim’s mom felt that Kanye was “damaging the Kardashian brand” and supposedly “fears that he’s taking the family down” with his antics.

Heat also reported earlier this year that the Kardashian family matriarch feels that Kanye’s behavior is detrimental to their brand and even alleged that Kris and her son-in-law have been at loggerheads and caught in a supposedly nasty feud as Kris attempts to get West to clean up his act to protect Kim and the Kardashian name.

A source alleged to the British magazine that things had “gotten out of control” between Jenner and Kim’s husband and claimed that Kanye has allegedly “been having almost daily confrontations with Kris” as she struggles to keep the Kardashian brand in tact amid Kanye’s bizarre antics.

“She worries the association with Kanye could ruin their brand,” the Kardashian insider said added of Jenner.

What do you think of reports claiming that both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner believed Kanye West is “hurting” the Kardashian brand amid the feud claims?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]