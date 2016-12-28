‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 7B: 5 Things We Need To See Before The End

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B has finished filming, and we got the last ever trailer just before Christmas. It was like a horrible Christmas present, as we know that it means no more secrets and lies from Rosewood after this. But what it did do was remind us that there are still 10 episodes left. With that reminder, here are five things we need to see before Pretty Little Liars ends.

Caleb And Hanna Back Together

This is a must for the majority of PLL fans. While Spencer and Caleb made a cute couple for a few minutes in Season 7A, Caleb and Hanna really are the ones that belong together. It was clear even after the five-year time jump just before Hanna was taken by A.D. Now all we want is to see them back together and walk down the aisle together.

There are rumors that Haleb will be a thing by the end of the show. We’ve had some major teasers through social media pictures, and one of them included rings on a certain finger—and not the one from Jordon earlier in the season.

Mrs. D’s Killer Revealed

Who killed Mrs. D? We thought it was the original A, but it’s clear that that is not the case. Charlotte took responsibility for so much, but never for that. So, who was the killer?

Could it be A.D.? Or maybe it was Mary Drake finding a way into the lives of Alison, Spencer, and the rest of the Liars. Hopefully, this is something that will be revealed because right now the death seems a little pointless and a complete plot hole.

@imarleneking Andrea said this about Uber. Was Rollins working with Uber too or was it just Mary? I'm confused. #PrettyLittleLiars pic.twitter.com/qvDdMaJWfi — Five Lying Bitches (@lostgirl927) December 18, 2016

How Wren Could Be Connected To All This

There were plenty of theories over who A was, and there are plenty more over who A.D. is. One that has been consistent is Wren. Since Elliot revealed his British accent, PLL fans instantly jumped to the theory that he and Wren were somehow connected.

Buddy TV does point out that Wren seemed connected back when Hanna had questions about CeCe Drake at The Brew. Wren called someone to tell them there was a problem. This has to be shared in Pretty Little Liars Season 7B. Otherwise, it is a really annoying plot hole that just hasn’t been used to its fullest potential.

Toby Needs To Be Alive

Toby and Yvonne were left in a very precarious situation in the 7A finale. They were involved in a car crash, and it looked like they were going to be left for dead. Sure enough, there were theories that Toby would die before Pretty Little Liars had finished, but would Marlene King really do something like that?

We hope not. When Season 7B returns, we need to see that at least Toby is still alive. Injured we can just about live with, but not dead! He needs to be there at the very end, considering apart from the Liars, he has been one of the only characters there from the very beginning!

Who Spencer’s Parents Really Are

Another cliffhanger of Season 7A was that Mary revealed herself to be Spencer’s birth mom. There have been some serious plot holes in this reveal, but we won’t go into them right now—although Spencer is too much like Veronica and Peter to allow this story to have that much weight. All fans want now is the identity of Spencer’s real parents revealed. Whether it turns out Mary Drake lied or not doesn’t matter. We need to know who her dad is and how she was related to CeCe.

One of the biggest issues is that Peter Hastings is one very untrustworthy husband. He fathered a child with Jessica, but is it also possible he fathered a child with Mary? Will it turn out that poor Veronica Hastings had to deal with her husband having an affair with twins and that led to Mrs. D’s death?

What do you need to know before the end of Pretty Little Liars Season 7B? Have we covered all the thoughts on your list? Pretty Little Liars premieres its last 10 episodes on April 18, 2017.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]