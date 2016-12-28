Brad Pitt Finally Got To See His Kids On Christmas And Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly ‘Furious’

Brad Pitt got his Christmas wish after all. The Allied star finally got to see his six children on Christmas day despite early reports that Angelina Jolie was doing her best to prevent the visit. Unfortunately, Jolie supposedly isn’t happy about it.

An inside source told In Touch Weekly that Jolie is furious that Pitt got the chance to visit the kids over the holiday. Not only did therapists clear Pitt for the visit, but Jolie’s request to have the meeting take place on her turf were denied.

“Angelina [Jolie] is furious about this. She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”

Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle has been getting uglier as the divorce drags on. While the estranged couple fights it out in court, Pitt viewed the Christmas visit as a victory for his team.

“Brad and Angelina are continuing their court battle, with Brad wanting joint custody of their 6 children and Angelina insisting on sole custody. Brad filed papers this week wanting everything sealed and attacking Angelina for making details of their battle public, claiming it would hurt the children. One of those details was Angelina naming the therapists who are treating the children,” the source explained.

“But this is a big victory for Brad as Angelina didn’t even want the kids to see him on Christmas. The two oldest children, Maddox and Pax, have the option to not visit Brad if that is what they want.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jolie filed for divorce in September after tying the knot in 2014. Jolie is fighting for sole custody of the six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8). The actress allegedly decided to part ways because of Pitt’s anger and drug problems.

For his part, Brad Pitt fought allegations of child abuse following the divorce announcement. The actor has since been cleared by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Family and Child Services. With his name clear, the World War Z star is looking to gain joint custody of the kids.

Extra TV is reporting that one of therapist involved in the breakup allegedly wanted to quit after Jolie’s latest motion. An insider revealed that the therapist wanted nothing more to do with the family after the information about the kids went public.

“One of the therapists treating the children threatened to quit after being named in Angie’s court filing,” the source claims. “Tensions are growing among the children.”

Another source has since debunked these claims by saying, “All of these allegations are off base.” The insider added that the therapist is not considering quitting just because of the leaked information.

Speaking of the leak, Harpers Bazaar is reporting that Pitt recently slammed Jolie for releasing the information in a new appeal. The actor filed another motion to seal the sensitive docs and openly criticized Jolie for ignoring the well-being of the kids.

“[Jolie] appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” the court document explained. “[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record.”

Pitt also accused Jolie of “continuing to place her own interests above those of the minor children and to disregard their privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her.”

Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt should get to see his children more often? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]