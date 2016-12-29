Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Loves’ Justin Bieber ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Mashup, Sends Nick Jonas Flirty Texts

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have fascinated fans with their on-again, off-again romantic relationship for years. Now a clever fan has put together a new mash-up featuring Selena and Justin, and Gomez reportedly “loves” the results. At the same time, however, a new report claims that it’s Nick Jonas, not Bieber, with whom Selena is exchanging some very flirty texts.

When they were dating, fans never had a chance to see what exactly happened when Bieber and Gomez were riding around in a car together. But now, a clever individual envisioned the two singing and riding in a car, making it happen by seamlessly weaving together Selena’s and Justin’s individual “Carpool Karaoke” clips with James Corden, reported the Wrap.

“I like ginger shots, yes, but I actually like to eat a piece of ginger every morning,” Gomez reveals to Bieber, who laughs and then gives his own response.

“I’m an emotional guy, man.”

Selena pats Justin on the arm, and the two are seen rocking out to Bieber’s tune “Never Say Never” as well as Gomez’s song “Love You Like a Love Song.”

The actual clips come from Selena’s guest spot on Corden’s popular segment in July. Justin rode in Corden’s Range Rover in February and last May, and portions include Bieber’s May 2015 “Carpool Karaoke” ride.

As for what the two stars of the mash-up are thinking? Hollywood Life reported that the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress “loved” seeing the video featuring herself paired with Justin once more, citing an insider’s description of her reaction.

“Selena has seen the video and she loves it, she thinks it is really cute and well done.”

The source revealed that Bieber’s ex-girlfriend “is very happy” with the clip, and that it “makes her smile.” As for whether the two will ever actually get back together again after their Instagram war of words over his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie? Not even the most devoted fans know the answer right now.

You can view the video mash-up below.

This video killed me ????❤️ Follow @dscvrm (me) for more ???? Tag a friend ???? #dscvrm A video posted by Going Private in 60 seconds!!???? (@dscvrm) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Earlier this month, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show that he’s “single—but he’s not ready to mingle,” reported E News.

Bieber revealed that he is not dating any gal pals, and is not “really looking either.” As for using dating apps? Justin bypasses that option, although he did admit that being alone can be tough when he’s touring.

“That’s probably the hardest thing [about the tour]—just being alone all the time.”

On a break now from his tour, Bieber reportedly has spent some time with ex-girlfriends Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, as the Inquisitr reported. But while Justin has been seen with a variety of gal pals in between concerts, Selena has been focused on her hiatus for her health in the past few months. Now, however, a new report indicates that she’s exchanging flirty texts with a former boyfriend, Nick Jonas.

Hollywood Life noted that although it has “been more than eight years since Nick Jonas” and Gomez officially dated, they reportedly are in contact again. There’s a possibility that Jonas might rekindle his romance with the songstress, according to a source cited by the media outlet.

“Nick has been texting Selena lots of sweet poems and memes to make her laugh.”

The insider also revealed that Gomez is responding to those texts, claiming that she has been “hitting [Nick] up a lot.” So will those flirty text exchanges materialize into a renewed romantic relationship? Well, maybe, according tot the source.

Although Jonas reportedly desires to try again with their relationship, there’s a caveat, with the insider revealing he wants to try again only if Gomez agrees to be “serious” this time. Nick caused fans to hope that there was that potential earlier this month, when he commented on a picture of her return to the studio.

In 2015, the songstress and Jonas were spotted reuniting at the VMAs. At the time, she revealed that it was “really fun” to renew their friendship, describing their previous romance as “very sweet.”

[Featured Image by Jason Redmond/AP Images]