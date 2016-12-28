5 Times President-Elect Donald Trump Broke The Internet In 2016 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Nikki Valenzuela and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump has always been a controversial figure. Pre-presidential Donald always had enough stories about him to fill the pages of most tabloids. But when presidential candidate Donald Trump came along, the gloves definitely came off. It seemed like dirty politics brought out the worst in Donald.

2016 has been a year of many highs and some lows for Mr. Trump. It has definitely been one long wild ride. Out of the hundreds of times Donald Trump broke the internet this year, here are some of the most memorable, highly entertaining, and controversial times.

Grab Them By The…

Donald Trump was about to tape a cameo for the TV series Days of Our Lives. He was with Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush, and they were talking about the Donald’s failed attempt to seduce women. Donald Trump mentioned how he was automatically attracted to beautiful women and that he just starts kissing them once he sees them.

Trump further mentioned, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything. Grab them by the p***y, you can do anything.”

The audio and video of the 2005 exchange were released by the Washington Post. It made its debut during the election season and made headlines because of the sexist remark. President-elect Donald Trump has since apologized for his remarks.

He Said He’ll Build A Wall Along The Border

To half of the nation, it seems ridiculous, but to Donald, it makes sense. During his campaign, he was very vocal about his dislike for illegal immigrants. He once mentioned that Mexican immigrants are bringing drugs and crime to the country, adding that some of them are rapists. However, Donald Trump assumed that some are still good people. This did not stop Trump from saying that the best solution to keep the Mexican immigrants away is by building a wall along the border.

“I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I build them very inexpensively.”

According to a study by the Washington Post, the wall is estimated to cost around $25 billion, which is a far cry from what Donald Trump’s estimate of $10 billion to $12 billion. Will Donald Trump really build the wall?

If Ivanka Was Not His Daughter, He’ll What?

Tonight, I was honored to introduce my father @realdonaldtrump and to speak about a policy that's incredibly close to my heart. A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 13, 2016 at 7:23pm PDT

Over the years, Donald has made some unsettling comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump. Remember the time when she was the host of the 1997 Miss Teen USA? Mr. Trump told the Ms. Universe that his daughter is hot. How about the time he agreed with Howard Stern when he called his daughter a “piece of a**”?

He also said to Rolling Stone, “Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father… ”

During the campaign, many of these things were shown to the public.

However, the most memorable being is when he said on the show The View, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.”

The internet flipped with these comments, and the media spent a good week or two talking about them. Ivanka gave an interview with CBS News and addressed this issue. She said that she was bothered by the stories but a lot has been discredited. She further added that her dad is not a groper.

He Mentioned That The General Election Could Be Rigged

After several polls showed that Hillary Clinton is leading, Donald Trump did not take it lightly. CNN reported what Donald Trump said on the matter.

“I’m telling you, November 8, we’d better be careful, because that election is going to be rigged, and I hope the Republicans are watching closely or it’s going to be taken away from us.”

Donald Trump even mentioned that some of the 1.8 million people who are dead will still manage to vote. He thought that Hillary Clinton would win because of this plus the 2.5 million people who are registered in two states and vote twice. These things made headlines while half of the nation scratched their head in disbelief.

And Yet, He Still Won The U.S. Election

AMERICA FIRST! A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:04pm PST

Despite all these shocking and controversial headlines associated with Donald Trump, he still managed to win the presidential election. Perhaps, that is the biggest headline of them all. Even more, his win was controversial since he only won in the Electoral College but not in the popular vote.

He was down by 3 million votes, and yet Donald Trump tweeted, “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

Nonetheless, Donald Trump is now America’s president-elect. For half of the nation, it is a celebration. The other half are probably finding ways to migrate to a different country before he gets inaugurated on January 20, 2017.

[Featured Image by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images]