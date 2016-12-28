J-Lo And Drake Dating: How Did Jennifer’s Ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs React?

Now here’s something no one saw coming: J-Lo and Drake are dating! Well, sort of. The rumor mill is working overtime to confirm — or deny — that multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez and actor-turned-rapper Drake are dating. But there’s one question that has yet to be answered: How does Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs feel about all this?

Diddy after he seen that pic is Drake and Jlo???????????? pic.twitter.com/CPXn2Rkjn7 — lieUtenaNt guRb (@stonertheP) December 28, 2016

According to Billboard, the reason people think that J-Lo and Drake are dating is because, this morning, they each posted the same “snuggly” picture together on their respective Instagrams. Rihanna, who has been rumored to be dating Drake (though Billboard claims that they were “off and on” for seven years), subsequently unfollowed both Drake and J-Lo, lending credence to the rumor that the duo are working on more than just music together.

???? <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

For her part, Jennifer recently ended her long-term relationship with backup dancer Casper Smart.

And though Diddy hasn’t publicly commented on his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship, his subsequent tweets have led some fans to speculate that he’s throwing shade at the new couple.

TMZ, however, doesn’t buy the rumor that J-Lo and Drake are dating. In fact, they’re going so far as to say that the entire relationship is “fake” and a publicity stunt for the new music that they’re working on together.

“Drake and Jennifer Lopez are officially cuddling on camera… but this pose looks too good for us to believe it’s anything but genius marketing. Drake and J Lo both posted this same pic early Wednesday morning, showing them getting cozy… with Drizzy looking right into the camera with those dreamy eyes. The 2 artists recently announced they’re working on new music together, which is why they say they’ve been hanging out so much lately… despite rumors they’re hooking up.”

If TMZ’s theory is true, it wouldn’t be the first time that Jennifer Lopez’s music was influenced by the man she was dating. For example, when she was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs, she made hip-hop tinged music.

When she was dating Ben Affleck, her music had a more pop, mainstream flair.

And when she was dating — and subsequently married to — Marc Anthony, she remembered that she was, in fact, Latina.

JLo, 47, and Drake, 30, appear to CONFIRM their relationship https://t.co/f1lCK3vY6l via @DailyMailCeleb — SITCHET-KANDA MEDIA (@SITCHETKANDA) December 28, 2016

Still, according to the Mirror, the rumors about J-Lo and Drake dating are, in fact, true. The couple spent Christmas together, which is unusual for people who are involved in a “showmance.”

For Christmas, they spent most of the time playing “trust games,” that is, where one person would fall back and trust that the other person will catch them. Jennifer seemed to have no problem “catching” Drake, but Drake needed a friend to help him catch Jennifer!

And this isn’t the first time that they’ve been spotted together. Earlier this year, Drake was spotted at Jennifer Lopez’s shows in Las Vegas, where she is currently performing in a residency. The duo have also been spotted out and about in West Hollywood at various restaurants for dinner dates.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, appear to confirm their relationship https://t.co/LZvz6sklOw pic.twitter.com/jkcdSRXuTz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 28, 2016

In addition, there are rumors that J-Lo has canceled her New Year’s Eve concert to spend more time with Drake. It sounds like things between the two are getting very serious, and very quickly!

