WWE News: WWE Planning “Big Suprise” For Roman Reigns at ‘Royal Rumble’

The past two years, Roman Reigns has been in the main event of Wrestlemania against Triple H and Brock Lesnar, so it’s apparent that WWE officials are planning something huge for him next year in Orlando. The WWE Universe is speculating about the match Roman will have at Wrestlemania 33 as his WWE Universal title match against Kevin Owens approaches at the WWE Royal Rumble next month.

It has been reported that Roman Reigns could be winning the WWE Universal Championship and hold the title beyond Wrestlemania 33. The assumption is Owens would finally begin a feud with Chris Jericho that WWE has been teasing for months and Roman would eventually face Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania. Apparently, WWE officials believe Reigns beating Strowman will earn him favor with the WWE Universe.

For a time, it seemed that WWE would pull the trigger on Reigns becoming the WWE Universal Champion before the end of the year. The WWE Royal Rumble is a bigger spot for Roman to win the title, especially if WWE is still ensuring he remains the top babyface in the company. Apparently, WWE is planning another a “big surprise” for him at the WWE Royal Rumble in an attempt to set up his match at Wrestlemania 33.

According to a report, WWE’s creative plans for Roman Reigns are not set in stone. The match with Braun Strowman is said to be a strong possibility, but since he is already the United States Champion and may be the WWE Universal Champion after the WWE Royal Rumble, most of his creative plans are up in the air.

It has been reported that Roman Reigns will not be entering the ‘Royal Rumble’ match if he loses to Owens at the PPV, which means he’ll be focusing on the US title at Wrestlemania 33. WWE is planning some major changes for the title next year, so rebranding it on the shoulder of Reigns will bring a lot of prestige to Raw’s midcard unless WWE throws it away for Roman to become the WWE Universal Champion next month.

Dave Meltzer has also claimed that WWE is floating around a potential “big surprise” for Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble. As of this writing, there isn’t any more information than that, but there are many possibilities. For example, WWE could be planning to bring back a former WWE Superstar like Kurt Angle to face him on the grandest stage of them all, or head in another direction that hasn’t been speculated yet.

No matter what WWE officials have planned for Roman Reigns over the coming months, it seems that their intentions are clearly to continue his push as WWE’s top babyface. The goal of a potential match with Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania would be to get the WWE fans on his side, and the recent teasing of The Shield are designed to do the exact same thing. However, could this all be set up a heel turn for Roman Reigns?

It’s been reported Vince McMahon has no interest in turning Roman heel because he still sees him to be a massive draw as a babyface. It’s highly unlikely that WWE officials would pull the trigger on a heel turn for Roman Reigns before Wrestlemania, but Chris Jericho is already a face in the eyes of the WWE fans and Seth Rollins’ recent success as a babyface makes a heel turn for Reigns something worth considering.

Ultimately, whatever WWE officials have planned for Roman Reigns for “The Road to Wrestlemania” will be revealed during the WWE Universal title match with Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble. After that, we’ll have a much better idea of where Raw’s storylines are headed next year.

