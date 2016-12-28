ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Nick Viall’s Final 2 Bachelorettes Revealed, Which Ladies Are Said To Make It To The End?

Nick Viall is looking for love again on ABC and this time it’s as the Bachelor 2017 lead. Season 21 debuts on Monday, January 2, and fans are anxious for spoilers. Will this fourth outing within the franchise lead to a long-lasting relationship? Gossip guru Reality Steve is dishing out teasers again and viewers will be anxious to see if he got this one right.

According to Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers, Nick Viall became particularly smitten with one bachelorette long before the final rose ceremony. This has happened fairly regularly in recent seasons, as the same thing happened for Ben Higgins with Lauren Bushnell, JoJo Fletcher with Jordan Rodgers, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, and a handful of others during their journeys to find love.

So far, it sounds as if the last steps of Season 21 will be fairly traditional. Viall takes four women on hometown dates, three on the overnights, and then two to the final rose ceremony. Reality Steve’s spoilers have revealed that Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Raven Gates get those hometowns where they get to introduce Nick to their families. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Corinne is eliminated after hometowns, and the remaining three ladies head with Viall to Finland for the remaining outings.

There is likely some drama to be had on the overnight fantasy suite dates, but Bachelor spoilers haven’t fully broken things down quite yet. However, he does indicate that Viall bids farewell to Rachel at this point, leaving Raven and Vanessa as the final two. Will it be Grimaldi or Gate who gets Nick’s final rose and does the couple get engaged?

Viewers will be quite anxious to see Nick interact with both Raven and Vanessa at this late stage of the journey, and the two ladies will surely meet the Viall family too. It is too soon to know just how close this decision will appear to be on-screen as Season 21 plays out, although the Bachelor star did share via People that he did develop very strong feelings for more than one bachelorette and that he experienced some very difficult moments along the way. He has admitted that he does shed tears, but at least at this point, Bachelor spoilers hint at a happy ending ahead for Nick and his last lady.

Does Nick find lasting love with either Gates or Grimaldi? The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that he does hand out that final rose to either Raven or Vanessa and he does get engaged to his pick. However, at this point, Viall isn’t sharing much in the way of specifics in his early interviews. He says that he is anxious to get married and has been ready for a long time, but he adds that he has not been lucky enough to find the right woman prior to this journey.

As for his experience in this journey, Nick says that he cared about and admired the bachelorettes whom he encountered throughout his journey, and he says that he’s happy and very thankful. However, he doesn’t share any specific Bachelor spoilers about whether he found his Ms. Right or is engaged to anybody. Of course, that is standard for the franchise, and as Season 21 makes its way toward the finale, Viall will surely start dishing out more specific teases.

Do you think that Nick Viall’s fourth time participating in the franchise will lead to lasting love? Will Reality Steve’s spoilers about Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates being the last two bachelorettes be correct, and is there a happy engagement with that final rose ceremony? ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season debuts on Monday, January 2, and fans cannot wait to get started with this one.

[Featured image by Matt Sayles/Invision for Just Jared/AP Images]