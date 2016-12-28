ThanksDonald: President-Elect Trump Thanks Himself On Twitter – ‘Dangerous Donald’ Used Hypnotism, Says ‘Dilbert’ Creator

According to Twitter, #ThanksDonald is a top trending item on Twitter at the moment. So many people are tweeting about the #ThanksDonald trend because of the following tweet, wherein Trump patted himself on the back virtually for an increase in the U.S. Consumer Confidence Index. Whereas #ThanksObama became a joke of a trend after people on social media blamed President Obama for everything under the sun, the fact that Trump thanked himself for the feat seems to be one that Trump is taking seriously.

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS! Thanks Donald! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

Folks are already joking about the fact that Trump would have the audacity to thank himself so openly on Twitter — but audacity is one of the techniques that Scott Adams — creator of the popular “Dilbert” cartoon — claims that “Dangerous Donald” uses to hypnotize others. In a popular podcast titled “Ep. 200: Scott Adams – How to Use Mass Persuasion Techniques to Become President of The United States,” Adams was interviewed by author James Altucher. In that podcast, Adams breaks down the methods that Trump uses to sway people to his side.

Adams told James that people thought Scott was literally crazy when he predicted back in 2015 that Trump would become president. That’s because Scott had been trained in hypnotism, and could pick out the techniques that Trump was using to hypnotize his followers, according to Adams. Listen to the full interview with Scott talking about “Dangerous Donald” in the How to Subtly Hypnotizing Yourself And Everyone You Meet post.

“‘Dangerous Donald’ was scary for people. But then her campaign leaked the Billy Bush video and even though it caused Trump to dip in the polls, it wasn’t as bad as portraying him as a madman at the nuclear controls. Ironically, that bad news actually helped Trump.”

Along with “Dangerous Donald” giving people nicknames that folks that could easily remember, such as “Crooked Hillary” and “Little Marco” and “Low Energy” — to describe Jeb Bush — Trump has used patterns of speaking and hyperbole to try and hypnotize folks into his persuasive way of thinking.

“Trump described everyone using two techniques:

– words that had never been used in politics before

– words that were visual. So every time you looked at the candidate being described you would look for confirmation bias.”

Trump doesn’t admit to mistakes, claims Adams, but pretends to have empathy with people and then persuades them into his line of thinking. Fact-checking doesn’t matter, says Scott. What matters is showing people that Trump cares about the direction that Trump is headed, such as when Trump agreed to the SNL scripts that portrayed him in the White House as President Trump.

“Trump consistently oversold his point. For instance, ‘Build a Wall’. It didn’t matter that the facts didn’t support him. His base was listening to the direction while all the media was getting bogged down in the weeds.”

As seen in the top photo above from Wednesday, December 21, President-elect Trump was seen at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, some people are using the #ThanksDonald hashtag to sincerely thank Trump. Others are using it to thank Trump for showing that the “Make America Great Again” hats were made in China, as seen in the above tweet.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]