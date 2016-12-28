Liverpool FC Transfer Rumors: Could Spartak Moscow’s Quincy Promes Be Signing With The Reds?

Liverpool FC defeated Stoke City by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday thanks to goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, and an own goal from Giannelli Imbula. The victory made it three wins in a row in the Premier League for the Reds and kept Jurgen Klopp’s side in second place in the table heading into a New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City.

The bad news for Liverpool is that leading goal scorer Sadio Mane will be leaving in January to compete for Senegal in the African Cup of Nations. Mane has contributed eight goals and four assists this season for the Reds and his speed and creativity will be impossible for Klopp to replace without a signing in the January transfer window.

Sadio Mane has now been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 24 Premier League games. 16 goals

4 assists So, so vital. pic.twitter.com/X85TugO11o — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 19, 2016

Ideally, Klopp would get Philippe Coutinho back healthy and be able to insert him into Mane’s spot, but Metro is reporting that Coutinho is garnering interest from Barcelona and could be headed to Camp Nou once the transfer window opens. Former Barcelona great Ronaldinho confirmed that the side has interest in the Brazilian national.

“I hope when he (Coutinho) returns from injury that he will continue the form he has been showing all season with Liverpool,” Ronaldinho said.

“He has been one of the stand out players in Europe this season – and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona. Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him. But when you play at that level then there is always interest.”

With the possibility of Coutinho departing for Barcelona, and Mane potentially missing over a month of action if Senegal advances far in the African Cup of Nations, Klopp could be forced to look outside the squad for help in the attacking third.

Liverpool was connected to Wolfsburg and German national Julian Draxler, but the 23-year-old turned down the Reds and Arsenal in favor of signing with Ligue 1 powerhouse, Paris Saint-Germain. PSG reportedly paid a $38 million transfer fee for the services of Draxler.

BREAKING: Wolfsburg have confirmed that Julian Draxler has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal pic.twitter.com/JxnmJCYE3h — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 24, 2016

With Draxler off the board, it seems that Klopp and Liverpool have turned their attention to Netherlands national and Spartak Moscow star Quincy Promes. Promes has scored six goals and contributed seven assists this season for the Red-Whites who currently sit in first place in the Russian Premier League.

According to Mirror, Promes could cost the Reds a $20 million transfer fee, but he would be the perfect replacement for Mane. He’s the same kind of pacey player with a knack for making plays in the attacking third.

Liverpool will step up their bid to land Dutch star Quincy Promes in January. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/LcyodX9tIs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 26, 2016

Promes’ Netherlands teammate Georginio Wijnaldum gave a bit of a hint at a possible reunion with his national team colleague when Quincy posted a picture to Instagram of him on a plane. Wijnaldum plays in the midfield for Liverpool

Mirror took a screenshot of Wijnaldum commenting with a praying-hands emoji on Qunicy Promes’ picture.

Although nothing’s official, it certainly seems as if Liverpool are moving toward signing Promes as a replacement for Sadio Mane and as insurance in case Coutinho decides to flea for Barcelona. In a perfect world, Klopp would be able to keep Coutinho and add Promes and then the Reds would be able to make a serious run at Chelsea for the league title in the second half of the season.

Only time will tell.

[Featured Image via Quincy Promes Instagram]