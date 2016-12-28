Paper Fortune: ‘Destiny’ Game News: PS4 And Xbox Gamers Find A Christmas ‘Easter Egg’

Game maker’s Bungie proudly proclaim that there is always something to do in their Destiny game for PS4 and Xbox One. Destiny is from the creators of Halo and the company that brought you Call of Duty. In Destiny, you are a Guardian of the last city on a post-apocalyptic Earth. In common with many games in the genre, Destiny offers PS4 and Xbox One games virtually limitless ways to customize their character, and to upgrade their armor and weaponry as they explore the ruins of our solar system.

Destiny has kept PS4 and Xbox One gamers enthralled for over two-years, as expansion packs and major updates have changed Destiny’s landscape, and offered new challenges. The last major expansion, Destiny: Rise Of Iron, featured an all new cinematic story campaign set within The Plaguelands, new weapons, armor, and gear, as well as a new cooperative three-player Strike. New maps, and an all new six-player cooperative Raid were also added to this version of Destiny, yet many players were disappointed. ARS Technica called Rise Of Iron “a shadow of Destiny‘s last expansion.”

Despite that disappointment Bungie has managed to keep PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players engaged with a number of Destiny events. The current Destiny event is coming to a close. The Weekly Reset for Tuesday, December 27 brings the final week of “The Dawning.” The reset offers Destiny gamers a new set of regular activities. Players can pick up the Elite Bounties from Commander Zavala in the Tower and check out the new Bounties from Petra in the Reef.

So, What Is A ‘Destiny’ Paper Fortune And Where Can I Get One?

The Destiny team at Bungie may be enjoying the Christmas holidays, but they have managed to keep PS4 and Xbox One players amused while they are away. Game Rant report that Destiny gamers have discovered a new item after opening a daily gift box known as the box of fortunes. In an update that has many Destiny players baffled they receive a “paper fortune” which is then added to the consumable portion of the inventory.

You can get your own Paper Fortune from a Box of Fortunes in The Tower. If you have been taking part in Destiny’s “The Dawning” event you’ll find it sitting in front of the gates, where all ” The Dawning” gifts have been placed. After opening this box, you’ll receive both a Paper Fortune and the Dawning Fortunes Grimoire card.

“Fortune telling at the start of a new year is one of many traditions refugees brought to the Last City. Each Dawning, Guardians open mysterious boxes containing paper fortunes, hoping for luck and good news”

The Paper Fortunes carry a wide variety of messages, ranging from the inspirational to the downright weird. In what seems to be an amusing, but ultimately useless, item, some Paper Fortunes foretell success in the Crucible, others mention Destiny NPCs bringing disappointment or surprise. Reddit has been keeping a list of reported Paper Fortune messages so far, which you can check out here.

Many Destiny players have been tempted to trash their Paper Fortunes but others are urging caution. There has been much speculation, on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One networks, that these messages will become mission objectives as Destiny continues to evolve. Other Destiny gamers think that the Paper Fortunes will play some sort of larger purpose in obtaining a special item when The Dawning event wraps up on January 3, 2017.

Finally, some Destiny players think that Paper Fortunes are giving clues to Destiny’s future storyline development. Many of the Paper Fortune notes reference the Traveler, the Darkness, and your legacy as a Destiny Guardian. Destiny gamers on PC, Xbox One and PS4 would be well advised to hang on to their Paper Fortunes, at least until the end of The Dawning event.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]