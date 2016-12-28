‘The Voice’ Rumors: Could Christina Aguilera Replace Blake Shelton Amid Alleged Adam Levine Feud?

The Voice has already announced that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be returning to the NBC singing series for Season 12, but could Christina Aguilera be replacing one of the veteran coaches in Season 13?

Fans of the show have been speculating about Aguilera’s possible return to The Voice ever since it was announced that Christina would not be returning for the recently wrapped 11th season and rumors are now swirling that the “Ain’t No Other Man” singer could potentially return in the second half of 2017.

A number of social media users have taken to Twitter to speculate on Christina’s potential return to The Voice in recent weeks, revealing that they’re hoping to see Aguilera return to her chair alongside already announced coach Miley Cyrus on Season 13.

“I kind of want Christina to come back to The Voice,” Aguilera fan @endlessxtina recently revealed of Christina’s potential The Voice return on December 25. “At least we get to see her twice a week on TV.”

“Omg I want Christina back on The Voice,” Christina fan @freeasmyd*** added of Aguilera, while @jkr52 wrote of the current The Voice coaching line-up, “I sure am disappointed that Pharrell and Christina are not coming back. It won’t be as good. Bad choices.”

The latest The Voice speculation surrounding Christina in recent weeks first began after NBC announced that Miley Cyrus, who joined the show for Season 11, would not be back for the upcoming season, instead sitting out the upcoming round of The Voice to make way for Gwen Stefani before returning to the NBC series in the second half of 2017.

Paul Telegdy, President of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, revealed the big coaching shakeup news in October, telling fans in a statement via E! News that Miley would be out for the upcoming shows while Stefani would be making a welcome return to The Voice to sit alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake, and Adam will bring to Season 12,” Teledgy said of The Voice’s coaching shakeup. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

But while NBC has not commented on the rampant rumors suggesting Christina Aguilera could be back on The Voice next year, fans have claimed that the line-up for Season 13 may have already been leaked online.

“Rumor is that along with Miley, the other Season 13 coaches will be Adam [Levine], Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams!” @TeamCyrusHD recently tweeted out of the speculation surrounding Aguilera possibly re-joining the coaching line-up, though the network are still staying tight-lipped on who will be joining Cyrus and if Blake Shelton will, in fact, be skipping the upcoming round of shows.

But while NBC isn’t commenting on rumors claiming that Christina could be back on The Voice in 2017, if the line-up speculation does come to fruition and Aguilera reclaims her red chair, it looks like Shelton could be sitting out Season 13 despite appearing on every single season of The Voice so far alongside Levine.

Reports suggesting that Shelton and Levine could be going their separate ways after the upcoming series come shortly after The Voice insiders alleged that the recent Season 11 finale may have caused serious tension between Adam and Blake, alleging earlier this month that Adam supposedly wasn’t too thrilled when it was announced that Team Blake had won.

According a recent report by Radar Online, Blake and Adam “are in constant competition with each other and always have been” when it comes to their rival roles on The Voice, while an inside source even went on to claim that things may have turned nasty between the two during the recent finale amid reports Shelton could soon be replaced by Aguilera.

“Adam did not congratulate Blake, but Blake was apparently trying to rub his win in everyone’s face,” a The Voice insider said of how things supposedly turned sour between Adam and Blake backstage, alleging that Shelton “was telling everyone that his ‘country boy,’ won and it was just extremely obnoxious” as rumors continue to swirl that Aguilera could take over his chair in the second half of 2017.

Adding that there is supposedly “serious animosity” between Shelton and Levine as the Christina Aguilera coaching rumors hit the headlines, the site’s source then went on to alleged that Adam claimed that Blake “had totally rigged” the most recent season of The Voice, which supposedly caused Blake Shelton to tell Adam Levine following The Voice finale “that he was just a sore loser.”

