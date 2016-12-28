Kylie Jenner New Pics Spark Big Butt & ‘Boob Job’ Backlash: Photoshop & Surgery Rumors

Kylie Jenner has become known for her increasingly daring photos on social media. But several new pictures are resulting in a backlash, with fans speculating that those seemingly suddenly largely breasts and her noticeably bigger butt could be the result of either plastic surgery or Photoshop.

Jenner “recently confused fans with a sizzling Instagram snap that saw her famously peachy derriere bear seemingly-impossible proportions,” noted the Daily Mail. But the controversy didn’t seem to affect Kylie’s appetite, with the 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday with Tyga.

Kylie was seen chomping on some French fries an In-N-Out burger drive-through while Tyga drove. The food run took place after Jenner’s fans went wild about her new Instagram photo, showcasing her derriere in Fashion Nova jeans.

Seated on her bed, Kylie glances at the camera as she poses to flaunt the jeans. But for her fans, the focus was all about Jenner’s “seemingly-impossible” big butt, noted the media outlet. Kylie hyped her new jeans in her caption.

“Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans. Get them at FashionNova.com #ad,” wrote Jenner.

However, her followers were obsessed with what filled those jeans.

“Obvious Photoshop,” claimed one commenter. “Look how big the pockets and belt loops are.”

Another contended that the derriere was “so not yours,” asking if there was “anything real” about Kylie’s rear, which she also showcased on Twitter.

Jenner also was hit by a backlash on Twitter.

“I’ve never seen a faker a** in my life,” tweeted one skeptic.

But it’s not just that seemingly bigger butt that’s getting hit by a backlash. Us Weekly noted just before Christmas that Kylie had sparked “boob job rumors once again on Instagram.”

In one of the photos, Jenner wore a tightly fitting red-leopard-print turtleneck, and was “pushing out her noticeably fuller chest,” pointed out Us.

“What are thooooooose?” asked one follower.

Another speculated that Kylie had more than one “boob job,” questioning her breast size.

“She doesn’t even get tired of doing boob jobs. How much more big do you want it to be!!”

Speculation that Jenner had breast implants also soared last year, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star denied it on her website. Kylie credited push-up bras that were designed to make her breasts appear larger.

“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” claimed Jenner. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

Although Kylie also has faced claims that she had both a nose job and a chin job, she has only confessed thus far to having lip injections. And it’s not just Jenner who has had to deal with speculation about plastic surgery.

Kim Kardashian has been hit with rumors for years that she owes her famous derriere to some sort of surgery. Real Housewives king Andy Cohen, who has had close encounters of the interview kind with multiple members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, recently offered his own insights on the family and their rears, reported the Daily Mail.

Cohen doesn’t believe that the reality TV star sisters’ derrieres are real.

“I think they all have had butt implants probably.”

Even though he’s skeptical about the authenticity of their butts, Andy emphasized that the sisters are friendly.

“I’ve gotten to know a few of them from being on my show and they’re all really nice,” added Cohen.

For those longing for a more intimate examination of Kylie’s body, Jenner and Tyga just gifted the world with a very steamy video, reported Billboard.

Jenner skips the clothing and splashes in the shower, while Tyga stripped off as well. Photographer Sasha Samsonova explained that the video is designed to provide “a very personal experience… like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.” And she was prepared for a backlash.

“As soon as my shoots with Kylie come out, so many people write on my page and rant about how it’s all Photoshop, Photoshop, Photoshop.”

However, Sasha denied that there was any sort of post-production changes.

“It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way — no skin retouching, nothing,” she added.

