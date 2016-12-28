‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Every Steamy Secret We Know About Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson’s Steamy BDSM Thriller

We’re only a few months away before Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return to the big screens as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker. Judging by the two trailers, the sequel might be the franchise’s most erotic film to date. What can fans expect to unfold in the erotic thriller?

According to People, the trailers tease that Fifty Shades Darker will feature plenty of steamy scenes between Dornan and Johnson. Although the film received an R-rating for sexual content and “graphic nudity and language,” it did not get an NC-17 rating.

With James Foley helming the project, author E.L. James played a larger role in the production process. She even hired her husband, Niall Leonard, to help write the script. The film follows Christian as he tries to win back Ana following their split at the end of Fifty Shades of Grey.

The trailers reveal that there is a lot of sexual tension between Christian and Ana, at least at the start. “I want you back,” Christian tells Ana in the video. “I had no idea what this was gonna become.”

“I don’t see how this can work,” Ana answers back, while the trailer showcases the pair attending a masquerade ball. Later, Christian and Ana are shown making love in a shower.

Apart from Christian and Ana, the story will also introduce a few new characters to the mix. According to Glamour Magazine, this includes Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger), Christian’s former sex partner who taught him everything he knows about the world of BDSM.

Bella Heathcote is also playing a woman from Christian’s past – Leila. The character is one of Christian’s past sub-doms who hasn’t gotten over her former lover. Both women will undoubtedly create problems for Christian and Ana as they attempt to rekindle their intense romance.

The trailers also teased fans with some of the music that will accompany the movie. The first trailer featured a hot remix of Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” while the most recent video featured the single, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik.

Swift wrote the track with the help of Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew. The song was produced specifically for Fifty Shades Darker and Malik was the first to approach Swift with the idea.

“We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to her. I spoke to her on the phone and she heard the song because Jack [Antonoff] had played it to her,” Malik shared. “So she really liked it and she went in the studio the next day.”

Malik continued: “The interesting thing was she’s actually friends with [Gigi Hadid], so she already reached out because Jack had just played her the song anyway, just because we’d done it together and she really liked it.”

While fans wait for the release of Fifty Shades Darker, Dornan continues to fight rumors of his alleged romance with Johnson. According to Enstarz, the actor recently opened up about the rumors and officially denied ever having sparked a romance with Johnson outside of work.

The actor is currently married to Amelia Warner and has two children. During production of Fifty Shades Darker, rumors surfaced that Dornan was sneaking around with Johnson behind Warner’s back. Reports also hinted that Warner was unhappy with her husband’s part in the erotic franchise.

Thankfully, it doesn’t sound like Dornan and Johnson had anything romantic going on. Instead, Dornan admitted that he and Johnson are good friends and that he is more than happy with his married life.

Fans can watch Dornan and Johnson in action when Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters on Feb. 10, 2017, check out the latest trailer below.

