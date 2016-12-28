Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Enjoy A Family Vacation, But Are They Back Together?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to spark rumors of a possible reunion.

Over the holiday weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who announced they were ending their marriage in June of 2015, traveled out of town with their three kids, Violet, 10, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4.

On December 28, the Asian Age revealed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were in Montana with members of the actress’s family to celebrate the holiday season, and according to a People Magazine source, the amicable exes, who also celebrated Thanksgiving together, “seemed to have a great time.”

After announcing their plans to part ways last summer, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had decided to continue living together and noted that “things haven’t changed much” since they broke up — and that “there are no plans for a divorce.”

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly have no plans to divorce at this point, the magazine’s insider said that the actress denies she and Affleck are getting back together and that she doesn’t seem to mind at all that the divorce has not yet been finalized.

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to spend time with one another and their kids, rumors continue to swirl in regard to a potential reunion. Those reports will likely continue as Affleck has no plans to reduce his time with his family.

Ben Affleck is “making a big effort to spend as much time with their kids as possible,” the source explained. “It’s almost like they are back to being the family they were a few years ago.”

On June 30, just one day after their 10-year wedding anniversary, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced they were parting ways.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a statement to E! News. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

At the time, a source told the outlet that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had allegedly been living apart and staying in hotels for 10 months prior to their divorce revelation. At this point, they have reportedly been separated for over two years.

While the many rumors of a reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been denied, a report last month claimed that they had recently spent a couple of hours in couple’s therapy. In November, X17 Online revealed that the former pair had left their kids at home for what was described as an “intense session.”

According to the report, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were photographed as they emerged from a Santa Monica counselor’s office looking quite serious and, as the outlet explained, possibly a bit “emotionally bruised.”

The outlet went on to point out that while Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways months ago, Garner labeled Affleck as “the love of [her] life” a short time after their split. As time goes on, they show no signs of ending their friendly relationship.

“Even though they didn’t look super happy when they emerged from counseling, they got in the car together and went home together,” a photographer on the scene revealed to X17 Online. “They always look happiest when they’re with their kids so I’m sure they were headed back to spend time with them. Ben and Jen really seem like they want to make it work for their family.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have remained completely silent in regard to rumors of their potentially impending reunion.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]