Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Going Broke? New Court Documents Reveal ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star’s Money Troubles

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s money problems might be worse than originally thought. New court records reveal that the Don’t Be Tardy stars struggled to pay off a babysitter, who eventually sued them for backpay. Are Biermann and Zolciak going broke?

Radar Online is reporting that Biermann and Zolciak only paid their babysitter $11 an hour and still failed to pay her off. The babysitter sued Biermann for $288 in unpaid wages and an extra $79 for other services rendered last year.

“I worked for them for tow [sic] days babysitting,” the former employee shared. “They don’t want to pay me. They said pay me $11 dollars for an hour [sic].”

The sitter only filed against Biermann in the case. For evidence, the disgruntled employee provided screenshots of messages from another employee about the payment issues. In the suit, the babysitter says she worked two days for the reality stars and needed the cash to pay for her mom’s medical expenses in Mexico.

For his part, Biermann claims that he made multiple attempts to pay off the babysitter, but she refused to give him a mailing address to send the check. There was also some confusion about wages. The babysitter claims she was promised $11 an hour while Biermann says he only agreed to pay minimum wage.

In total, Biermann believes he only owes the babysitter $134, not $288. He also requested that she pay for the court and lawyer fees. Unfortunately, the former NFL player did not show up for the case. A judge later dismissed the case because neither party could commit to a different mediation date.

While the suit hints at possible money problems, Biermann is confident that things are looking up. In an interview with Bravo TV, the football player discussed the keys to a good marriage and believes that good communication has kept him and Zolciak together for so long.

“There are probably a couple things there that are major keys to a successful relationship. For me, personally, I think growing up, I saw people that worked and I saw people that didn’t work. What I found didn’t work was a lack of communication. If there isn’t communication… people can’t read people’s minds,” he explained.

“You don’t know what’s bothering somebody or what they don’t like or what they do like. You can’t communicate. No matter what it is, you have to be able to express your likes and dislikes. It’s a major key to a successful relationship, and it’s not even necessarily verbal communication. It’s the physical touches or the understanding of what a person likes and dislikes throughout their daily routines. It’s about paying attention and being invested.”

Biermann and Kim Zolciak are currently going through a rough time in his football career. Biermann was cut from the Buffalo Bills this season and is still looking for employment. While the family relies on other means for financial support, Daily Mail reports that they didn’t hold back when it came to Christmas this year.

In fact, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media to share some of her more extravagant gifts. This includes a motorized car for the 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, Kash (4), and Kroy Jr. (5).

“You guys have no idea how blessed I feel to be able to make this day so special for my kids,” she wrote alongside the post.

Brielle Biermann (19) also shared some of the holiday cheer by posting several photos of the decorations around the house. The model posted pictures of the family’s multiple Christmas trees and a few lavish pieces of holiday furniture. If the family really is having money troubles, you wouldn’t know it based on the photos.

