Anne-Christine Johnson Missing: Ex-Husband Person Of Interest In Texas Woman’s Disappearance, Say Police

Police say the ex-husband of Texas woman, Anne-Christine Johnson, who’s been missing for almost three weeks, is a person of interest in her disappearance.

The League City Police Department informed The Huffington Post that Shaun Philip Hardy, 32, is a person of interest in the case of the missing mother of two, Anne-Christine, 30. Hardy has not been arrested or charged, but he was reportedly the last person to see Anne-Christine, who works as a cocktail waitress.

Help us find Anne-Christine Johnson. Please share this with everyone! Her family is so worried about her. She's been missing since Dec. 8th. pic.twitter.com/plZzTbMAsm — Lisa Kirkeby (@lmkirkeby) December 14, 2016

A spokesperson with the League City Police Department, Kelly Williamson, told The Post, “You have a contentious couple in a volatile relationship, sharing custody of a child, and he was the last person to report seeing her… The totality of those circumstances is what makes him a person of interest.”

Anne-Christine vanished on December 8 when she went to Hardy’s residence in League City, Texas. After she failed to show up for work and members of her family couldn’t get in contact with her, she was reported missing by her father, The Post reports.

When questioned by authorities, Hardy told them he last spied Anne-Christine outside of his home on the day she vanished. He further stated he saw her leave in a white car with a man he couldn’t identify. The Post notes police now say Hardy is “no longer speaking with them.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, court documents indicate that Anne-Christine had accused Hardy in mid-2015 of attempting to drug her, pistol-whip her, and choke her. She specifically noted he “assaulted” her with a firearm, and used a knife to threaten her. When requesting a protective order, Anne-Christine said she was “afraid” without the court’s protection, Hardy would continue to hurt her or “even kill” her.

She further alleged while at Hardy’s home, he went to the kitchen, retrieved a hunting knife, and began cutting himself. At one point, after Anne-Christine asserted Hardy hit her with a gun barrel and choked her, she stated he began stabbing her son’s mattress when she went to say goodbye to the 5-year-old, the Chronicle reports. She further alleged Hardy then tried to squirt a syringe full of muscle relaxers into her mouth and told her he’d “slit her wrists so it looked like suicide.”

The Post reports that Hardy also asked for a protective order alleging that Anne-Christine had “engaged in… family violence” and asserted she would likely “harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass” him.

The Chronicle reports that the court granted both Anne-Christine’s and Hardy’s requests for protective orders, but each was canceled within about a month after being filed.

A GoFundMe campaign that is no longer active, raised $790 for Anne-Christine prior to it ending. According to The Post, the campaign, which features a photo of Anne-Christine with red marks and bruises on her face and neck, was started by her mother in 2015 following the filing of Anne-Christine’s order of protection.

Anne-Christine and Hardy have been divorced since April 2015 and she was given primary custody of their autistic son, 5, reports The Post. According to the news media outlet, Anne-Christine has an 8-year-old son from another relationship and the boy lives with his father.

Missing: My niece, Anne-Christine Johnson, age 30. Last seen in League City, Texas the week of Dec. 5. pic.twitter.com/n39ri4OI4J — Lisa Kirkeby (@lmkirkeby) December 13, 2016

Texas Equusearch Search and Recovery has been involved in the search for Anne-Christine, however, at press it’s website noted the search “is being temporarily suspended.” Nevertheless, the site also indicates the organization apparently plans to “re-activate and resume” the search for the missing woman at some point in time.

Anne-Christine Johnson is described as being a white female, about 5-feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, and having brown hair and green eyes. Anyone having any information about her is urged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

