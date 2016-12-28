Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorce: She’s Reportedly Refusing To Be Near Him

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are preparing to end their marriage for good and while they reportedly had a prenuptial agreement with one another, they have allegedly remained locked in a bitter custody battle since splitting in September.

According to a new report, things have reportedly become so tense between the former pair that Brad Pitt’s estranged wife, 41-year-old Jolie, is allegedly refusing to have any interaction with him — even when handing off their children.

“[Brad Pitt] and [Angelina Jolie] have not seen each other since their breakup, especially not over the holidays,” a source told Hollywood Life on December 27. “Brad has no problem seeing or dealing with his ex and thinks it is a bit ridiculous that she refuses to even see him when handing off their kids for visits. [During] the minimal visitations Brad has had with the children, nannies, bodyguards and other assistants have moved the children between the parents.”

Brad Pitt’s now-estranged wife filed documents to end their marriage on September 19.

According to the Hollywood Life report, Brad Pitt’s ex is currently in war mode over custody and their divorce, so when it comes to interacting with the 53-year-old actor, she is simply not open to any such thing. Instead, she is “avoiding” Brad Pitt at all costs and refusing to text, call, or communicate with him, except through their lawyers and other staff members.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six kids, including their three adopted children, 15-year-old Maddox from Cambodia, 13-year-old Pax from Vietnam, and 11-year-old Zahara from Ethiopia, and their three biological children, 10-year-old Shiloh and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Following their sudden split, Brad Pitt was kept from his kids for a substantial amount of time and when it came to a Thanksgiving visit, he was allegedly unable to see the children. Christmas, however, was a different story — much to Jolie’s dismay.

According to a report at the end of last week, therapists signed off on an agreement to allow Brad Pitt to visit with his kids on Christmas and Jolie wasn’t happy about it.

“[Angelina Jolie] is furious about this,” an insider told In Touch Weekly on December 23. “She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”

Brad Pitt is believed to be staying at the couple’s former marital home in Los Feliz, California, while Jolie and her children rented a home in Malibu after she filed for divorce.

In her divorce filing, Jolie requested she be granted with full physical custody of her six children with Pitt having visitation. Meanwhile, Pitt is hoping to establish joint physical custody.

“[Brad Pitt] and Angelina are continuing their court battle, with Brad wanting joint custody of their six children and Angelina insisting on sole custody. Brad filed papers this week wanting everything sealed and attacking Angelina for making details of their battle public, claiming it would hurt the children. One of those details was Angelina naming the therapists who are treating the children,” the insider continued. “But this is a big victory for Brad as Angelina didn’t even want the kids to see him on Christmas. The two oldest children, Maddox and Pax, have the option to not visit Brad if that is what they want.”

Brad Pitt has not been seen with his kids since Jolie’s divorce filing, but the children have been seen out and about in Los Angeles with their mother.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]