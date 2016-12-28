Queen Latifah’s $160K Car Got Jacked At Atlanta Gas Station

Queen Latifah’s $160k Mercedes was snatched while her diver was getting gas at a service station in Atlanta. Luckily, the singer was not in the car when the joyrider took it from the station, leaving the stunned driver standing at the station. Sadly, this is not the first time Queen Latifah’s car has gotten jacked.

Celebrities are not immune to crime, as evidenced by the Kim Kardashian home invasion robbery in Paris, France, says the Inquisitr. Nobody has been arrested yet in the crime that involved several masked men who broke into the apartment where Kardashian was staying. The concierge and Kardashian were tied up, the apartment was ransacked, and millions of dollars of jewelry were stolen in the evident that traumatized serial tweeter enough that she has been laying low on social media and in public appearances.

Queen Latifah’s Car Stolen At Gas Station https://t.co/2mzEiG7ywh — Information Nigeria (@infonaija) December 28, 2016

Fox 5 says that Queen Latifah has fallen victim of a crime that is, unfortunately, trending, which is carjacking. Latifah’s driver was pumping gas to fill up the tank while the thief jumped in the driver’s seat and took off. The incident happened at a Shell station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard on the evening of December 20th.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Southern Charm’ Producer Involved In Criminal Domestic Violence…

Families Of Murdered Joggers Marcotte And Vetrano Speak Out On…

Kid Rock Assistant Very Drunk At The Time Of Fatal ATV Accident

New Orleans Bourbon Street Shooting Finds 2 Shooters On The…

Latifah’s employee was driving her 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 and stopped for gas when he saw a white BMW pull up along side him. He says that suddenly, he heard Queen Latifah’s car’s ignition, and the Mercedes sped off. Police then made contact with Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owen, when they found the car in the parking lot of an Atlanta apartment complex.

The police report indicates that three males were seen around the car, as was the white BMW in question. Queen Latifah checked out the car’s condition and found lemonade and fruit punch bottles left behind by the thieves. Fulton County police are still searching for those who lifted the car.

Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas station thieves https://t.co/gTD855vNA6 — MUTHAKNOWS (@RealMuthaknows) December 28, 2016

Back in 1995, Queen Latifah was the victim of a carjacking that had violent results, says the New York Times. That time, Queen Latifah, a friend, and her bodyguard, then referred to as her boyfriend, Sean Moon, was shot, and critically injured in Harlem. The three were pulled over near the Apollo Theater when two teenagers approached the car, armed, with the intention of stealing Queen Latifah’s BMW. According to the police, none of the car’s occupants offered any resistance.

“All three of the occupants exited the vehicle, offering no resistance, when Mr. Moon was shot one time” in the stomach.”

Police say that the two teenagers were just looking for a car to steal, and came upon the BMW. They did not seem to recognize Queen Latifah.

“It was nothing more than two opportunists seeing a 1995 BMW available for theft.”

Paul Bergin, a lawyer for Queen Latifah, said that the rapper was very upset.

“She’s really distraught. She’s really overcome with grief.”

Moon spent nearly a week in intensive care with damage to his liver.

Queen Latifah's car was stolen at an Atlanta area gas station, but her plight is part of a larger problem in metro Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/0YH2Izhtq9 — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 28, 2016

Within days of the 1995 carjacking, two teenagers were arrested, and identified by Queen Latifah, said the New York Times. Luckily the police in Harlem were familiar with the M.O. of the carjackers and recognized the description given by the witnesses, making arrests possible.

“The detectives in the 101 were familiar with the team that fit the description of the individuals arrested.”

Sean Moon was able to recover, but it was a long road until he was able to heal.

Do you think that Queen Latifah’s car was targeted in Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]