‘One Piece’ Manga Chapter 851: Brooke Defeats Big Mom? ‘The King Of Soul’ Destroys Chess Barbarian Army And Rescues The Straw Hats Pirates [Spoilers]

Popular Japanese manga One Piece is at a very interesting point in the ongoing Big Mom arc or the Whole Cake arc. With majority of the Straw Hats gang in the powerful Yonko’s territory, and a few of them already imprisoned, the situation for Luffy D. Monkey and his friends may not appear ideal, but mangaka Eiichiro Oda has hinted at several opportunities for the Straw Hats gang to retrieve Sanji and escape.

[Warning: One Piece manga Chapter 850 spoilers and Chapter 851 speculations ahead]

For the past couple of chapters, Luffy D. Monkey and Nami had remained immobilized in Big Mom’s “Prisoner’s Library” on “Page 55.” Interestingly, Big Mom hasn’t decided on their fate because she has been in a state of euphoria about the upcoming nuptials of her daughter, Lady Pudding and Black Leg Sanji. Since Sanji is already in love with Pudding, the situation became even simpler for the Yonko.

However, the previous chapter suddenly changed Sanji’s outlook when he stealthily heard his love speaking menacingly with his sister Reiju. As the bleeding daughter of the Vinsmoke clan listened quietly, assuming no one else was present, Pudding revealed she wasn’t innocent or altruistic as she had expertly portrayed all these days. Her love, compassion and affection towards Sanji was all part of an elaborate plan to win his heart, and ensure he remained in her grip, while Big Mom planned their wedding.

Sanji’s cooperation was vital since the wedding would give Big Mom access to the Germa 66 soldiers. The Yonko’s plan was to grab the “science” behind the “Clonable Army” that the Vinsmoke clan had so conveniently brought to Big Mom’s doorstep. Pudding even revealed that Big Mom planned to massacre the entire Vinsmoke clan on her wedding day. If that’s not all, the innocent-looking but evil-minded Pudding mentioned that during her tear-filled visit to the Prisoner’s Library she had whispered to Luffy and Nami that she planned to shoot and kill Sanji with her own hands in the midst of their wedding.

Although Sanji appeared deeply hurt and devastated with these revelations, it is not clear how he will react. It’s no secret that he is deeply in love with Lady Pudding. After all, besides being gorgeous, she had appeared like an angel in his life right when the situation looked bleak, and the future dark. It was Pudding who had promised the chef that she would be his savior, and as a love-struck fool, Sanji had wholeheartedly believed that Pudding was the one. So smitten was he, Sanji chose to prepare a meal for his love, and snuck onto Pudding’s balcony with a bouquet of flowers he had plucked, to ensure she ate something.

It is quite possible Sanji might react emotionally rather than rationally. He has been portrayed as an emotional person, who chooses to listen to his heart and take decisions that are based on his emotional state rather than weighing the pros and cons. Interestingly, Sanji is a lot like Luffy. One of the core aspects that strongly bind the two is their very high Emotional Quotient (EQ).

Meanwhile, Carrot and Chopper’s situation has improved significantly, but they are still unable to help any of their Straw Hats teammates. Although they have managed to gain control over Brulee and her Mirror World, they are not aware of Luffy and Nami’s whereabouts. Moreover, the duo doesn’t know which mirrors are useful to escape. If that’s not all, the Mirror World only works as long as they are in “physical contact” with Brulee. Hence time is of the utmost essence.

Interestingly, one of the least likely characters who could help the Straw Hats gang is Brooke. The “King of Soul” is aware of the weakness of Big Mom’s Chess Barbarian Army. Since all the soldiers have been brought to life by forcibly injecting souls in them, Brooke can easily overpower them with his soul music. He has already displayed his ability when he raided the Treasure Room after Pedro created a diversion.

Chapter 851 of One Piece manga is expected to be released without a break. How will Sanji react to Lady Pudding’s sinister plot, and the fact that she has hurt his sister Reiju? Will Luffy and Nami escape Prisoner’s Library? Has Brooke managed to steal the Road Poneglyphs or has been trapped by Big Mom? Hopefully mangaka Eiichiro Oda reveals answers to these exciting questions in the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga]