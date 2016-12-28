Chris Brown ‘Still Wants’ Karrueche Tran Despite Allegedly ‘Talking’ To Rihanna Again

Chris Brown allegedly isn’t quite ready to let go of his famous exes Karrueche Tran and Rihanna just yet.

According to reports, after Brown seemingly made it pretty clear that he was still thinking about Karrueche over the Christmas period by re-following his former girlfriend on Instagram and commenting that he “still want[s]” her on a sexy photo she uploaded, Chris is now allegedly revealing that he still wants his former love in his life.

The latest claims suggesting Chris may be ready to start dating Karrueche again, despite Brown reportedly dating Krista Santiago, come just days after Chris appeared to make his feelings for Tran pretty clear on social media.

As reported by Yahoo!, Chris liked a photo Tran uploaded of herself to Instagram on December 26 in which Brown’s former girlfriend could be seen wearing a T-Shirt without pants, giving her followers a glimpse at her red underwear.

The site reported that Brown then made it pretty clear that he approved of Tran’s somewhat racy photo, allegedly re-following his former girlfriend on the social media site before then commenting on Karrueche’s photo, “Still want that.”

A source revealed to Hollywood Life that after months of drama between Chris and Karrueche Brown’s latest online interaction with his former girlfriend was actually his way of apologizing to the model in the wake of their years of dating drama, which ended after the couple split in March 2015.

“That was just Chris’ way of apologizing to Karrueche for all the horrible s*** he put her through,” a source revealed to the site amid reports Brown is supposedly looking to start dating Tran again, referring to the drama that surrounded their romance, including Chris discovering that his former lover Nia Guzman was expecting his first child, Royalty.

“It’s Christmas. He had time to reflect and realized that things would have been drastically different between them had he kept it 100,” the Brown source continued amid the dating rumors, adding that Chris’s social media activity was also the singer’s way of attempting to bury the hatchet with Tran after “lying to her” and “blasting her on social media” in the wake of their 2015 breakup.

But while Chris Brown hasn’t officially spoken out about exactly why he decided to tell Karrueche Tran that he “still want[s] that” on her recent sexy Instagram upload, the insider went on to alleged that Brown still wants Tran in his life, even if they don’t start dating again, despite recent reports claiming he is now back in touch with another of his famous exes, Rihanna.

“[Chris] still wants [Karrueche] in his life,” the source said, adding that Brown supposedly “thinks about her from time to time.”

But while Karrueche has not commented on Brown’s seeming advances on social media, the insider added that Tran may be open to the idea of dating Chris again somewhere down the line.

“Karrueche’s always got him,” the source told the site amid the dating claims. “She understood him and always made him feel special and he misses that.”

But while Karrueche is still saying mum after Chris’s comments, reports claiming Brown may be looking to start dating again come just days after sources claimed that he was once again speaking to former girlfriend Rihanna, despite his history of domestic violence against the singer, something Hollywood Life’s source alluded to.

“Chris is mad clingy. To this day he keeps in contact with all of his exes,” an insider close to Chris admitted, just days after it was alleged that Brown and Rihanna were in contact again, despite breaking up in 2013 after six years of their on/off romance. “His ego and sheer cockiness just can’t let them go.”

Radar Online was first to allege that Brown and Rihanna were supposedly talking again, claiming last month that the former couple have reportedly “taken tentative steps towards a reunion” after Rihanna split with Drake back in October.

The insider then went on to claim that the duo have allegedly been “talking every day again” and have supposedly even “met up a few times” in recent weeks, though neither Rihanna nor Chris Brown have confirmed reports suggesting they could soon be back together and dating again.

